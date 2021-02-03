BELLAIRE — Jellystone Park, meet your competition.
Short’s used 900 empty kegs to create “Kegger Campground,” a neutral space outdoors where visitors of downtown Bellaire can consume food and drinks outdoors. Indoor dining this winter has been limited in Michigan, part of the regulatory effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Each of 12 “campsites” is walled off with 70 kegs, seats six, and has a fire ring. The brewery, because of the interest it generated, added three more sites after initially building nine.
“We would totally add more, but we’re out of space,” said Christa Brenner, Short’s Creative & Marketing Manager.
Joe Short, the brewery’s founder, said the idea to build a “campground” on public land in the middle of downtown Bellaire came with the concerns of having live fire alongside businesses and storefronts.
While driving past his company’s Elk Rapids production facility, Short noticed an abundance of kegs sitting in storage because of a decline in draft sales caused by the virus’ effects on indoor dining. Aluminum is non-combustible, so Short organized 70 kegs in a manner that the walls support each other and offer privacy and open air to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It was kind of a happy accident,” Short said.
The operational costs of the campground, like porta-potties, trash services and cleaning, are supported through the sales of firewood and fire starter kits.
Since December, the company has purchased 35 face cords of wood (a face cord is a third of a cord). Demand has been high. In just a month of operation, firewood sales, at $5 per bag, reached $8,000.
“I was the one processing the wood, and I was like getting my butt kicked,” Short said. “Like man, I can’t keep up with the firewood.”
Short said he’s seen the “campground” full just about every night of the week. Because of its proximity to places like Shanty Creek and neighboring cities like Traverse City, he figured it would fill up once in a while. Use has exceeded his expectations.
“We’ve kind of taken the ‘Field of Dreams’ approach to pretty much everything that we do as a company,” Short said. “I think we just had a sense that ‘if we built it, they would come.’”
The glory of the Kegger Campground, however, is that it’s customers don’t have to just order beer.
Using a provided QR-code order form, visitors can purchase food and drinks from all downtown Bellaire breweries and restaurants. That includes Bee Well Cider, Mammoth Distillery, Hello Vino, Corner Bistro and Short’s brewpub.
Jana Minish, owner of Terrain, said she’s noticed people will add takeout when they’re done visiting for drinks or dining in. “They spend the afternoon at the Kegger Campsite and pick up a warm meal to take home,” Minish said.
Even owners of retail storefronts like Paddles & Pedals say the Kegger Campground has thrown their business a lifeline.
“Without restaurants our foot traffic is dead, nobody walking through town to get food, nobody window shopping and coming in, it’s that simple,” owner Patrick Boyd said in a text message.
Short said the temporary installation highlights what “true collaboration” between businesses and communities can do.
“I’ve kind of referenced it as, ‘The rising tide project,’” Short said. “The old adage is ‘The rising tide raises all boats.’ The Kegger Campground is kind of serving as that for our little community here. It’s keeping us afloat.”
