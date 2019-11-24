Our region is home to one of the state’s fastest growing populations and is a hotspot for new business activity.
Yet, the number of deaths in the region have begun to outstrip the number of births every year. Bottom line is that like other rural areas, the state and the nation as a whole, we are an aging community. Moreover, our life expectancy continues to grow (the average lifespan has risen more than 10 percent in a generation). According to AARP, “the population of older workers and retirees, both a transformative force unto themselves, are expected to account for more than half of the U.S. GDP by 2032.” All of the above requires that we embrace a new cultural and business normal: “The Longevity Economy.”
The Longevity Economy will include three paradigm shifts: 1) Disputing the conventional wisdom that people over age 50 spend less than other consumers, 2) Deliberately providing goods and services older persons will seek, and 3) Redefining what “retirement age” should be.
Consumer spending represents about two-thirds of the nation’s GDP. The traditional belief has been that consumer spending decreases with age. Shifting market trends dispute this. Older Americans are enjoying more active retirements and diverse interests. As that occurs and they simultaneously become a large percentage of the total population, their impact on consumer spending will grow. We can’t disregard the spending power or consumption demands of older Americans.
As the population ages, there will be more demand for new goods and services focused on an older population, making aging in place for seniors a more realistic possibility. Local effects will range from greater single-floor living options, to a greater impact of health care on the labor market, to more demand for healthier food options. Recognizing this changing marketplace and ensuring that we support businesses that are growing to meet it will be paramount to our economy’s success.
Some of us will choose to work longer than previous generations and some will simply need to. Americans have a spotty track record of saving for retirement. With life expectancy increasing, the old retirement equation simply doesn’t add up anymore. In addition to potential policy shifts in Social Security and Medicare, a significant number of Americans may not be financially prepared for retirement, thus will likely need to work longer than previous generations. Regions that learn how to leverage the expertise of older workers, without diminishing opportunity for younger workforce, will have an advantage over areas that do not.
None of this is to say that as a region we should not continue to seek ways to become younger as a whole and to support families with children as solid strategies for economic sustainability and competitiveness. However, the Longevity Economy is here — and will gain momentum in the coming years. According to the Brookings Institute, by 2050 the number of people aged 60 and older worldwide is expected to double.
Now is the time to listen to this group of consumers and work to determine what goods, services and workplace accommodations will be needed to best leverage their potential.
