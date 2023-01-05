TRAVERSE CITY — A long-time customer has purchased The Fun Factory from long-time owner David Beaubien.
Lee Moerland bought the game and trading card store in the Colonial Square Mall in a deal that closed on Jan. 3. Located at 1043 W. South Airport Road, The Fun Factory is also a host to game-play and tournaments like Magic The Gathering.
Alex MacKenzie, commercial broker with Coldwell Banker Schmidt and a certified public accountant, handled the transaction. The business was listed starting on Feb. 21, 2022, for $90,000 plus the inventory.
MacKenzie said he remembers purchasing Pokemon cards at The Fun Factory when he was around 12 years old.
"My mom would take me there and that's where I would spend my allowance," MacKenzie said.
