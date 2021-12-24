TRAVERSE CITY — The Grinch famously complained about the noise, noise, noise. Some may object to the volumes of hair on the floor.
It’s all been part of Susie Penney’s chosen profession for nearly 45 years.
Never during that time has one of her clients walked out of her business and complained about their hair or nails. At least not using words.
But Penney’s tenure at The Clipper Grooming & Pet Boutique will come to a close at the close of business on Friday. The business will continue at its 441 E. Front St. location, but Penney is hanging up her clippers and hitting the road for Florida in a motorhome on Sunday with her husband Dave and their border terriers, Elvis and Priscilla.
“It’s been a good ride,” said Penney, pausing from giving border terrier Boo Boo Hall a trim to answer the phone. “I love what I do. That’s why I’m going to start crying.”
The dogs waiting for their turn Thursday on one of the three grooming stations in The Clipper weren’t the only ones crying.
Rhonnie Hodge, who joined The Clipper in 1980, said Penney has been the “best boss in the world.”
“We love her,” Hodge said with a lump in her throat. “We all love her.”
The same likely holds true for all her canine clients over the years. Penney, who said “you get used to the noise” and the fur inside the store, couldn’t quantify the number of times she’s clipped coats and nails.
“I have no idea,” she said. “Billions?”
Penney began her career by fulfilling a need in the community. She was working back then with Dr. Raymond Wyn at Bay Animal Hospital on North U.S. 31 South, the current site of Red Lobster.
“He got so many calls for grooming and there weren’t any groomers in the area,” Penney said of Wyn, who died in 2002. “So I went to the (American School of Dog Groomers) in the Detroit area, came back here and opened up this shop.”
Penney opened The Clipper on May 1, 1977 and never changed locations. She still writes down appointments in a spiral calendar and fills up index cards with client data.
“We’re old school,” Penney said. “I do my bookkeeping at home on my computer, but everything down here is old school. Too much dog hair.”
Four other women work at The Clipper, but “only three can work at one time,” Penney noted. One of those four, Julie Michaels, will take over ownership of The Clipper.
Penney said she is confident things will clip right along after she steps away. That’s because Penney trained Hodge 40 years ago and Hodge did the same when Aimee Werve joined the business.
“I begged her,” Hodge recalled. “I told her I would be your most loyal groomer if she trained me, and be a hard worker. I had young kids and had been showing dogs. I wanted to do everything with dogs and not just show them.”
“No regrets,” Penney said of hiring Hodge — but also talking about her career.
But now it’s time to cut out of Traverse City for a little while.
“I’m 69 years old and my husband has been retired for 12 years,” the Traverse City Central graduate said. “We are going to jump into our motorhome and go down to Florida for three months.”
