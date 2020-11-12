WATERLOO, Iowa — Teter Orthotics and Prosthetics, Inc. of Traverse City was honored with the 2020 Freedom Award from the Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America.
The announcement was made on Veterans Day.
The annual Freedom Award recognizes orthotic and prosthetic providers for “their exceptional care of military personnel,” according to a release.
“We’re excited to recognize Teter Orthotics and Prosthetics, Inc. for the exceptional care they provide to the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedoms,” OPGA President Todd Eagen said in the release. “These dedicated professionals blend patient care with precise design to ensure our military heroes can have increased mobility and independence.”
Teter Orthotics and Prosthetics received a framed Freedom Award to showcase at its Traverse City facility located at 1225 W Front St., Suite A.
Teter was one of 39 providers in the country to win the 2020 Freedom Award. The company also won the award in 2019 and 2018.
More information about the OPGA is available at www.opga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.