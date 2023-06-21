As employers across the region continue to battle against talent shortages, it is worth revisiting and recognizing the value of post-secondary credentials in the workplace.
We can first set the stage with agreement that our region, state, and the nation are generally short of the number of workers needed for businesses to thrive and economies to grow. Employers are often faced with the reality that the available talent pool does not possess the required skills to meet their talent needs.
Much has been said, and done, in regard to talent research over the last several years. This research has tried desperately to get to the root of the workforce shortage.
There are several valid conclusions that have surfaced: the post-COVID workforce is smaller and often has an emerging set of expectations that challenges traditional workplace cultures; the U.S. population is growing at a slower pace with fewer young people entering the workforce and the age of the workforce is advancing with many baby boomer era workers exiting employment or transitioning to part-time work.
With these shortages in mind, how can employers make the most out of the available talent pool in regards to attracting, training, and retaining talent? One such opportunity is to leave the paradigm that a formal four-year college education is necessary for many of the jobs that are available in today’s workforce. While there are certainly occupations that require the education and technical expertise that come with bachelor, graduate and postgraduate degrees, employers and job seekers are also benefiting from embracing the value of post-secondary credentials.
Let’s establish what a post-secondary credential is. A post-secondary credential is an awarded qualification or competency earned by an individual that is issued by a third party, such as an educational institution or industry certifying organization. Post-secondary credentials can be credit bearing degrees and certificates offered by two-year and four-year colleges and universities.
They can also be non-credit bearing training programs that lead to specific licenses, certificates and industry recognized competencies. The duration of training can vary greatly from several weeks to several years. The pathway to earning a post-secondary, or industry recognized, credential often requires the student to complete traditional classroom coursework and demonstrate proficiency in a practical “hands on” environment.
Job seekers and students are fortunate to have access to a wide variety of post-secondary training opportunities throughout Northwest Lower Michigan. High school students have the benefit of accessing career pathways leading to a credential through our region’s award winning intermediate school districts.
After high school graduation our students will find many opportunities to earn and advance their credentials through proprietary training providers, community colleges and four-year universities.
Employers benefit from the opportunity to collaborate with our education and training providers and oftentimes have a seat at the table while working in partnership to develop curriculum and programs that best meet local training and employment needs.
An added benefit for both the employer and employee is that earning these credentials are oftentimes the first step on a career pathway that leads to further training, education and credentialing. The benefit to the employee is increased earning potential and career advancement. The benefit to the employer is the opportunity to increase the skill sets of their existing workforce while meeting the demand of their more technical and advanced occupations.
One particular credentialing opportunity is U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeships. These apprenticeships offer students an opportunity to train in a structured competency-based program that results in a credential that is U.S. Department of Labor recognized and portable.
Apprenticeships are “earn while you learn” opportunities in which the apprentice is connected with an employer participating in the program. Apprentices are given the opportunity to learn though both Related Technical Instruction, often in the form of classroom or online education, and on-the-job training while working for the sponsoring employer. Apprenticeships can be anywhere from weeks to multiple years long depending on the occupation and required competencies. Throughout training, apprentices are afforded the benefit of increased earning potential while increasing their skill set and value to the employer.
For the employer, U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships are viable employee attraction, training and retention tools. With over 1,700 registrable apprenticeship occupations across the nation and nearly 27,000 apprenticeship programs, the number of employers embracing this training tool continues to grow. Additionally, employers who do not find their training needs on the list of registrable apprenticeship occupations have the opportunity to work with the U.S. Department of Labor, or a local apprenticeship intermediary, to develop a program that meets their individual needs.
Apprenticeship participation has grown beyond the traditional occupations within the skilled trades and is now reaching industries such as healthcare, law enforcement, hospitality and agriculture. Apprenticeship programs are customizable and can be structured to meet the employer’s requirements in regard to technical instruction and on-the-job competencies.
As the U.S. labor force continues to evolve, the post-secondary credentialing process offers the flexibility and competencies needed by employers, while also providing the career pathway opportunities sought by job seekers.
Those interested in learning more about the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program are encouraged to contact their local Northwest Michigan Works apprenticeship specialist.
