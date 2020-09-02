TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a new shape coming to town, and it’s round, almost.
TentCraft, based in Traverse City, sells event and trade show tents all across the country. Most of their products are shaped in some variation of a square. Customers have been saying they’d like something that stands out as different in a world of square tents.
President Matt Bulloch announced on the company’s blog in January that it was working on a geodesic tent. The term geodesic relates to the shortest straight-line distance between two points on curved surface. A geodesic dome looks like part of sphere created from a network of straight lines.
“It’s a new shape for us,” Bulloch said. “It’s a new direction. We think it could take us into some different markets that we’re not in currently.”
“It looks different, especially for our advertising agency customers. I can’t tell you how often they say, ‘I need a tent, but I don’t want it to look like a tent,” he said.
The domed shape is eye-catching, he said, and offers plenty of printable surface area for logos and company names.
Bulloch now is testing response to the new shape in a collaborative effort with Traverse City Whiskey.
A geodesic tent was installed on the front lawn of the distillery in mid-August.
“We wanted a clean look,” said Traverse City Whiskey co-owner Chris Fredrickson.
“A lot of our indoor seating has been moved outdoors, and the dome has given us the opportunity to create a layer of shelter when people are outdoor enjoying their cocktail or samples,” he said. “The application of the tent on our end is to keep groups more separated” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback about the size of the tent and the atmosphere it helps create.”
The structure got a test of another sort soon after it was set up. A severe storm blew through town.
“That tent held up very well, “ Fredrickson said. “We had another one (a more traditional square tent) that took a beating.”
Bulloch said the new shape is designed to be easy to set up and able to be lifted and moved by just a handful of people. The first example measures 20 feet in diameter, he said, but the company eventually will produce them in various sizes.
“It’s going to be mobile, but more of a semi-permanent structure,” said Bulloch. “It will be able to handle more wind, more rain, and we think snow. It’s going to be more substantial than the pop-up tents.”
Every part of the dome is manufactured in Traverse City.
TentCraft’s dome design uses aluminum poles, all identical in length, held together with steel brackets.
The steel connecting elements are produced at TriMet Industries in Traverse City, Bulloch said. Because all the hardware pieces are the same, setup should be relatively easy, he said, compared to other designs on the market that use a variety of pieces that need to be assembled in particular order.
“It’s a different shape using our existing equipment and cutting capability and sewing capability and metal fabrication capability. We’re excited to see where it can lead us.”
“Our approach has been to do something more durable, that’s easier to set up, that could be made 100 percent in the U.S., and customized and produced very quickly,” said Bulloch. “Whether or not it’s a $1 million idea, I don’t know yet.”
Customer response at Traverse City Whiskey has been positive, Fredrickson said, and the dome has been in use basically every day since it was installed. The two companies maintain a feedback loop to aid future design decisions about windows and possibly air conditioning capability.
Fredrickson said he hopes to extend use of the dome into the winter months at Traverse City Whiskey.
“If we can find a way to heat it, that would be a pretty fun outdoor experience,” he said.
Outdoor serving likely will continue to be a factor as long as the threat of COVID-19 infection lingers.
TentCraft’s development of the dome was stalled by the pandemic.
“COVID disrupted everything,” said Bulloch. “When we pivoted really hard to medical, we had to reconfigure some existing products and make a lot of our bigger sizes, that we really weren’t set up to do, because normally they don’t move as quickly.”
And the dome project took a back seat to medical tent production.
A major Traverse City Whiskey project also was delayed by the pandemic.
The company many months ago purchased the former Cherry Growers Inc. fruit processing facility at 9440 S. Center Highway in Leelanau County.
Cherry Growers declared bankruptcy in 2018 and liquidated its assets, including the 31,000-square-foot building on 34 acres that Traverse City Whiskey plans to convert into a distillery, visitor center and tasting room.
“The new project kind of took the back burner for the last few months because of the pandemic,” Fredrickson said. “But we’ve recently kick-started the planning and design process and were hoping to begin construction in the next month or so.”
“It looks different, especially for our advertising agency customers. I can’t tell you how often they say, ‘I need a tent, but I don’t want it to look like a tent.” TentCraft President Matt Bulloch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.