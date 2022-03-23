TRAVERSE CITY — A panel of 10 judges have advanced 10 companies in the 2022 Scale Up North awards competition.
The 10 finalists will receive site visits from the judges April 6-7 before the field is again trimmed to six finalists on April 8. The Scale Up North finals are May 5 where the winning for-profit companies in two stages of growth within Traverse Connect’s five-county service area will be announced.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the startup phases of growth. Eligibility includes companies with fewer than five years in business with any amount of revenue and at least three full-time employees.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth. Companies must have been in business for five or more years with 2021 revenue greater than or equal to $500,000 and up to 150 full-time employees.
Finalists in the Emerging Business category are The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake, FirstIgnite, Golden Swan Management, Refuge Salon, and Shift Health Center. The five advancing in the Hagerty Scaling Business category are Grand Traverse Distillery, Hilbert’s Honey Co., Oryana Community Cooperative, Pets Naturally, and Truly Free.
The 10 finalists were selected after the 21 companies submitted videos for consideration. To view the Scale Up North video finalists, visit https://tinyurl.com/2022SUNvideos.
SCORE Mentor and Marketing Committee Chair Barbara Shellman and TentCraft president Matt Bulloch said whittling the field from 21 to 10 was a difficult one. Bulloch described the process as brutal in an email.
“There are so many great companies that all deserve recognition,” Bulloch said in an email. “And each company that is still in business deserves recognition for their perseverance in these weird times.”
“The 21 applicants this year are all outstanding companies,” Shellman said in a separate email. “They represented diverse industries, all had an excellent story to tell about how and why they got started and each demonstrated growth during these challenging past few years. Judging is never easy, but the great group of judges this year talked collaboratively. At times it felt like we were splitting hairs to make a decision.”
Shellman said the onsite visits in early April are “the best opportunity to highlight their product/service(s), employee engagement, culture and commitment to business and employee growth in our area.”
An email that notified the 11 companies not advancing encouraged reapplication to future Scale Up North contests. Bulloch said TentCraft first entered in 2014 in what used to be the Small Business Celebration before finally winning the Scale Up North Scaling Business award in 2020.
“We enjoyed learning more about your business and contribution to our community,” the email stated. “This year we had some incredible applicants from a wide range of industries, and the judging was heated and divisive — you didn’t make it easy on us. Unfortunately, your business was not selected to move forward into the top ten finalists, but know that it was our hardest year judging yet and we hope that you will apply again next year.”
“We encourage the 11 that were not chosen to watch and participate where possible in the rest of this contest and apply again,” Shellman said in an email.
At the May 5 event, the Emerging Business Award finalists will participate in a pitch competition, similar to TCNewTech or Shark Tank. A panel of judges will ask questions following the pitches.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award final will feature a question-and-answer panel discussion.
The winning businesses will receive a prize package of cash and in-kind services.
The Emerging Business Award prize is valued at $23,000. The Scaling Business Award winner is worth $41,000. Both prize packages include space at Commongrounds on Eighth Street when construction is completed.
The Scale Up North Awards are presented by Hagerty and Priority Health, with additional support from Northwestern Michigan College.
