TRAVERSE CITY — A panel of 10 judges have advanced 10 companies in two categories of the 2022 Scale Up North awards competition.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the startup phases of growth. Eligibility includes companies with fewer than five years in business with any amount of revenue and at least three full-time employees.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth. Companies must have been in business for five or more years with 2021 revenue greater than or equal to $500,000 and up to 150 full-time employees.
Finalists in the Emerging Business category are The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake, FirstIgnite, Golden Swan Management, Refuge Salon, and Shift Health Center. Advancing in the Hagerty Scaling Business category are Grand Traverse Distillery, Hilbert’s Honey Co., Oryana Community Cooperative, Pets Naturally, and Truly Free.
The next step in the competition are April 6-7 site visits by judges. The Scale Up North finals are May 5.
For more on the 2022 Scale Up North Awards, see The Biz section of the Record-Eagle on Wednesday.
