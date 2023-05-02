TRAVERSE CITY — TechStars will still begin 2023 Northern Michigan Startup Week events.
It will just begin a little later than scheduled.
Initially designed as a 48-hour event starting May 5, TechStars will be condensed into a one-day clinic on May 7. The event will be run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Commonplace Coworking Space at 414 E. Eighth St.
Commonplace Executive Director Nick Beadleston said there were about six people signed up for TechStars Startup Weekend. Beadleston said about 12-20 people is a better range for the event, which led its streamlining.
A representative from the national TechStars organization was originally scheduled to be in Traverse City for the whole weekend.
“We just didn’t get the turnout we hoped for, so we truncated it down to a one-day clinic,” Beadleston said.
Beadleston said the original design of a weekend-long event will be rescheduled to September. Beadleston speculated a lot of people had other activities on their calendar for the first weekend in May.
“A lot of it comes down to timing,” he said. “If people are going to commit their time, we want to make it worth their while.”
Even though it won’t be a full weekend of activities, Beadleston said TechStars participants will still get a lot out of the one-day event.
“We’re still very excited to host a one-day Startup Clinic on Sunday May 7 as part of the full Startup Week of events,” Beadleston said in an email. “We’ll still have mentors, meals, and a mini-pitch competition, just over the course of eight hours instead of 48.”
The one-day clinic costs $75 and tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-startup-weekend-northern-michigan-day-long-clinic-tickets-514174528857. Registration deadline is Thursday.
