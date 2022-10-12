TRAVERSE CITY — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates talked about “changing the world with technology.”
The first and last words in the Gates’ quote can be daunting for some. But a new series from 20Fathoms aims to break down those barriers and provide awareness about technology-based jobs in the region.
The Tech Career Discovery Series will take place Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Innovation Center on the campus of Northwestern Michigan College.
“There are so many different types of jobs available in technology and you can do them right here in northern Michigan,” 20Fathoms Director of Workforce Development Gretchen Swanson said in a release announcing the series. “But we know that many people feel hesitant about pursuing a tech career, wondering if it’s really a good fit. The purpose of these events is twofold.
“First, we want to inspire people and help them understand that, yes, a tech career is for them. Second, we want to empower them to get started with the training they need to begin and grow their tech careers in our region.”
The Tech Career Discovery Series made its debut Sept. 28 at 20Fathoms and is ready to hit the road for its second session.
“We wanted to beta test it to see if the concept is as interesting as we think it is,” Swanson said in a phone interview. “Beyond our own circles, is there interest in the community for this content?”
Swanson later answered her own question on the subject. “People are interested in these jobs as long as they know about them,” she said.
The first Tech Career Discovery Series drew 14 people to the free event. Swanson said it was a good mix of people at the inaugural event and included some people already working in the field, some NMC Computer Information Technology students under business instructor Scott Goethals as well as a couple who found the subject material interesting, Swanson said.
“That really was a good number to see and inquire what people were looking to get out of it,” Swanson said.
The Sept. 28 event had Swanson moderating a discussion with Ken Hartman and Brian VanVoorst about their careers in tech. Hartman is the principal security consultant at Kenneth G. Hartman Consulting Services and VanVoorst the lead scientist and Raytheon Fellow at BBN Technologies.
The Oct. 17 event features a new panel including Jen Berigan, senior front end developer for Univar Solutions; Jamie Gleason, software engineer for Aledade, Inc; and Christine Vincent, Agile product owner and senior scrum master for HealthBridge.
Like the first, Monday’s event is free. Registration requested at bit.ly/CareerDiscovery1017 is to ensure there is enough seating.
There are already plans to continue the series for the rest of 2022. There are also plans to hold the series in other communities in the region.
“I feel like this is a monthly thing,” Swanson said. “We can do some bigger and some smaller. We don’t feel like we’ll be at a loss for content.”
The Tech Career Discovery Series began with Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) research, combined with “the best practices from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Career Readiness Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) academy,” according to a release. 20Fathoms Marketing Director Keri Amlotte and Swanson further developed the concept after attending a CORI conference in May.
The event series is part of a larger initiative by 20Fathoms through the Employer Led Collaborative (ELC), designed to address some of the region’s shortage in technology professionals. 20Fathoms also is working with NMC and Grand Valley State University to develop micro-credentials, definable skills employers are looking for in potential tech employees.
“20Fathoms brokers in talent,” 20Fathoms Executive Director Eric Roberts said in a release. “Tech talent is necessary for our local startups and legacy businesses to grow and for other businesses to consider us in their site selection.”
“This is really critical so that the youth and the working public know these jobs are out there,” Swanson added in a phone interview. “At least let them know there’s a choice. At least let us be an option for people considering these careers.”
Swanson said technology-based careers are usually manifested in northern Michigan in four industries: Government, healthcare, higher education and manufacturing. But these are far from being the only industries, another reason 20Fathoms is anxious to continue the series.
Swanson said two of the Oct. 17 panelists — Berigan and Gleason — met at NMC and will discuss some of the educational opportunities available in the region that are on the path to technology careers. All three women also will discuss their tech professions in the area.
“It’s exciting to see the interest as a concept,” Swanson said. “We feel that this is an appetite for this content, but it’s really creating an awareness.”
