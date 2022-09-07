TRAVERSE CITY — Between a holiday on Monday and the first day of school on Tuesday, it’s easy to think the monthly meeting of TCNewTech slipped past on the calendar.
Rest easy, nothing was missed.
Traditionally held the first Tuesday of the month, TCNewTech’s Pitch Night was pushed back a week to accommodate Labor Day and the return to school/work for many people on Sept. 6.
So the traditional TCNewTech will slide to Sept. 13. Pitches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Technology applications and platforms will be on center stage at the City Opera House Tuesday for the monthly competition.
“We’re trying to have one kind of theme every month to make it a little more interesting for people,” TCNewTech Event Director Chris Nesbit said. “It will make it a little more targeted.”
The event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages as well as its YouTube channel.
The in-person and virtual audience will vote for the winning pitch after the competition, with the winner receiving a $500 cash prize, provided in September by Kapnick Insurance Group.
All of the voting will be done at https://app.tcnewtech.org/. In use since July, the app is also used to register and check-in at Pitch Night.
The app will also add an event to the calendar and text reminders.
“It’s a pretty versatile app for what we use it for,” Nesbit said.
Each of the five entrepreneurs will have five minutes to make a presentation at Pitch Night. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Scheduled to make Pitch Night presentations Tuesday are:
- Abby Cherry will pitch her app, History of Hometown Heroes. The app is a way to honor veterans by “hearing and sharing the untold stories of local legends and helping give back to veterans and their communities,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Scott Damman for MoveFactorX, which features “coaches, personal trainers and physical therapists (helping) athletes to reach new levels of performance through data and evidence-based practice,” according to its website.
- Vishnu Mano for his app Spotter. A virtual presenter, Spotter is an app “designed to help drivers find open parking spots,” according to a release..
- Jason Bauder for the platform Video Chat A Pro. The platform is an opportunity to “video chat with trade professionals such as plumbers, electricians, contractors ... to receive guidance while working on home improvement and repair projects,” according to a release.
- Andy LaPointe for MeetAmi Innovations Inc. A Fintech Company, MeetAmi Innovations aims to assist “wealth management firms navigate the world of digital assets on behalf of their clients,” according to a release.
In addition to the five pitches, the Sept. 13 event includes a quick tip, an educational segment and a presentation from TCNewTech President Kelly Ignace on the web-based online office suite Zoho.
To apply for a future Pitch Night event, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or email Nesbit at Chris@tcnewtech.org.
