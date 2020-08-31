TRAVERSE CITY — Startups set to present during the Tuesday, Sept. 1, virtual TCNewTech Pitch Event range from a company gearing up to grow morel mushrooms year-round to a company that disinfects hands with light instead of water.
Five startups will compete for a $500 prize. Each will have five minutes to pitch their emerging business to an audience of investors, city and government stakeholders, local tech professionals, media and fellow entrepreneurs.
Presenters will be:
- Archimedes Innovations PBC, which says its HALO (Handwashing with Antimicrobial Light) product can disinfect more than 99 percent of germs on your hands in seconds without water, chemicals or waste.
- Esperovax, which aims to become a leader in oral tablet/capsule vaccinations for some of the world's deadliest treatable diseases.
- FixMyCar, a mobile auto repair service.
- Midnight Harvest, which has developed a way grow morel mushrooms week after week and now is working to bring them to market.
- Wareologie creates Buttons 2 Button Magnetic Adaptors, a product intended to restore independence and empower people to carry out essential activities of daily living, such as getting dressed.
Startups with roots at Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, took over the Aug. 4 TCNewTech Pitch Event.
The winning startup that night was F.O.C.U.S., a set of lenses that can be attached to a smartphone and can be used by eye bank technicians to capture images of the human eye. The lenses work in combination with a smartphone application that can produce a report about the overall health of the eye. Founder Ranit Karmakar won a $500 prize sponsored by Husky Innovate at Michigan Tech.
The online TCNewTech audience on that same night voted for a student-led bar napkin pitch idea called InnoFreightive, LLC, which earned Mitchell DeLong a $250 prize sponsored by LucidCoast of Marquette.
Register at tcnewtech.org to attend the free Sept. 1 virtual event.
