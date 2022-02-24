TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech will take a hard look at software on Tuesday.
The organization’s monthly Pitch Night presentation March 1 also marks a return to an in-person event at the City Opera House. The four presenters from start-up companies are all heavily influenced by technology, TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said.
“There’s a lot of software,” Szunko said of the four start-ups. “It’s a real mish-mash of technology. They’re all using technology to propel their ideas.”
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night presentations run 6 to 7 p.m. Preceding the presentations is optional networking at 5:30 p.m. Further networking is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. after the event at the City Opera House.
The March 1 event also will be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel. There will be a replay on March 2 for potential investors to connect with the March 1 presenters through the Ace Virtual Events platform.
Pitch Night features a a series of five-minute presentations, followed by questions from the audience. Following the presentations, a vote by audience members via text determines the winner of the $500 cash prize.
The four scheduled pitch presentations on March 1 include:
- Ivan Assenov of Acenji. Based in West Michigan, Acenji is cloud-based, “no-code software that reduces development costs (and) enables complex workflow via declarative software language,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Robert Feys Putter’s Eye LLC. Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Putter’s Eye is a “putting training aid that uses science and laser technology to correct a golfer’s aim,” according to a release. Putter’s Eye claims save a golfer 5-7 strokes a round by overcoming eye convergence when aiming a putt with laser technology.
- Salvatore Vilardi of Engineered4Life. Based in Grand Rapids, the company is “developing a software platform that will provide simulation and surgical planning tools for spinal surgeons ... (that) will enhance the method of selecting the proper pedicle screw during a TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion) procedure,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Heugenis, a digital health company offering “a patent-pending non-drug treatment to 46 million desperate Alzheimer’s sufferers globally,” according to a release. Founder Kim Lavine has made appearances on several TV shows and featured in Forbes, Inc, Business Week, Entrepreneur and USA Today.
Networking continues after the event at 7 Monks Taproom, located at 128 S. Union St.
More information and registration for the March 1 TCNewTech event is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTMarch22. All guests are urged to register in advance on EventBrite.
People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
