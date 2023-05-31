TRAVERSE CITY — We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.
TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night returns to its traditional spot on the calendar June 6 at the City Opera House. The event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn page and YouTube channel.
Traditionally the first Tuesday of the month, the pitch competition technological entrepreneurs and start-ups was not held May 2 for Northern Michigan Start-up Week and instead turns its attention to hosting the University Pitch Showdown on May 9.
But Pitch Night returns in June to serve as “a platform where entrepreneurs, inventors and visionaries get the opportunity to present their cutting-edge concepts to a diverse audience of investors, industry experts and fellow enthusiasts,” according to a TCNewTech release.
The event begins with networking at 5:30 p.m. Pitch presentations begin at 6 p.m. with competitors vying for the $500 cash prize as determined by a vote of the audience.
“We are thrilled to be back on our regular scheduled programming with TCNewTech Pitch Night, taking place on the first Tuesday of the month,” Event director Christopher Nesbit said in the release. “This highly anticipated event will feature a full lineup of five exceptional teams, showcasing the remarkable entrepreneurial talent that northern Michigan has to offer.”
Scheduled pitch presentations June 6 include:
- Deepview Co-founder Eli Davis. Deepview uses artificial intelligence software and cameras to identify and categorize defective parts to improve efficiency and eliminate common manufacturing defects.
- Traverse Van Co. Founder Darragh Goeckel. Traverse Van Co. is a customizable camper van rental business with a focus on offering “customers an extraordinary road-tripping experience that seamlessly blends travel and lodging, ensuring ultimate comfort and creating cherished memories,” according to a release.
- Motmot Founder Elliot Smith. Founded by a professional engineer, Motmot uses innovative technologies “to promote water security and ensure access to safe and clean drinking water” through the inspection and mapping of public drinking water pipes, according to a release.
- Inventor Jayne B. Robinson will present an antibiotic “that not only targets and eliminates disease-causing bacteria but also exhibits remarkable efficacy against viruses, presenting a comprehensive solution to combat a wide range of infections,” according to a release.
- Lite Tuition Founder Marc D. Alexander. Lite Tuition is a “pioneering social tech company that empowers students and organizations of all sizes to elevate their fundraising potential through a cutting-edge custom-built platform,” according to a release.
Exit Realty is the pitch prize sponsor for the June 6 TCNewTech.
For more information or to RSVP for the June event, visit TCNewTech.org. To apply for a future Pitch Night, send an email to chris@tcnewtech.org.
