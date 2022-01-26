TRAVERSE CITY — After opening 2022 with a hybrid event, TCNewTech is taking an even bigger step into the virtual world for its February Pitch Night.
A maximum 75 people will watch the monthly Pitch Night competition on the big screen at The Workshop Brewing Company, located at 221 Garland Street in Traverse City. All of the scheduled presenters will deliver remote pitches.
It’s the second straight month TCNewTech will hold its Pitch Night competition away from the City Opera House stage. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel for those unable to make it to the Workshop Brewing Company.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said there is a maximum of 75 people allowed for the in-person viewing.
“We’re so appreciative of The Workshop to offer our event on the big screen there, which allows those comfortable interacting in person to do so,” Szunko said.
The format for Feb. 1 is similar to when Pitch Night went virtual from April 2020 through June 2021 because of the pandemic. TCNewTech returned to the City Opera House for the first time in July 2021, but concerns over surges in the omicron variant prevented it from being held there in January 2022 and again in February.
In addition to the Pitch Night presentations, the Traverse Area District Library will offer a five-minute presentation on its bookmobile project. Szunko said the presentation, by TADL Library Director Michele Howard and Marketing and Communications Manager Heather Brady, is designed to get “ideas from the group on how to build curiosity, imagination and wonder into the new vehicle,” which is currently an empty shell.
“This is going to be a public service announcement,” Szunko said of the TADL presentation. “It is more of a community update on what they’re doing. It’s a real cool idea that I think people will be interested in.”
Szunko said TCNewTech also has some interesting Pitch Night presentations scheduled. The pitches will by vying for the $500 top prize.
“It’s just new ideas,” Szunko summarized. “It’s new ideas in a variety of industries.”
Pitch Night features a five-minute presentation, followed by questions from the online audience. Following the presentations, a vote by audience members via text determines the winner.
Scheduled to make pitches from Michigan-based entrepreneurs on Feb. 1 include:
- John Walls and Ruth Smith Walls of Walls Technologies Sno Grip. The Traverse City based start-up claims to offer a “tire application that cuts stopping and starting time on the snow and ice in half and lasts for 8,000 miles on your tires,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- John Petrous of Tappy Technology. Based in the Detroit area, Petrous’ Tappy Guide is an “accessibility app for people with disabilities, senior citizens and veterans,” according to its website. “The complete tool for an active lifestyle” recently partnered with Ford Motor Company and will launch a pilot in the city of Austin, Texas.
- Nalee Riddell White Collar Rewards. Based in northern Michigan, the White Collar Rewards incentivizes continued company loyalty. “Employers pay a monthly subscription per employee for birthday and work anniversary/loyalty gift packages,” according to the TCNewTech release. “The longer the employee has been employed, the better the anniversary/loyalty rewards ...”
- Elke Lipka of TSRL, Inc. Based in Ann Arbor, TSRL is “focused on developing the first pain-free transdermal microarray patch to provide a 5-day treatment course of zanamivir (ZAN) for the flu,” according to a release from TCNewTech. “TSR-066 is a swellable microneedle drug-device combination product that is self-applied once by the patient and delivers ZAN continuously over five days.”
The February Pitch Night, traditionally the first Tuesday of the month, is at the earliest possible time on the calendar. The March event also falls on the first day of the calendar.
More information and registration for the Feb. 1 TCNewTech event is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTFeb2022. All guests are urged to register in advance on EventBrite and tell the organization whether they will watch it online or at Workshop.
People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
