TRAVERSE CITY — The first TCNewTech Pitch Night of 2021 will have the same format as the last one of 2020.
Actually the monthly Pitch Night on Jan. 5 will be like most of 2020 — it will be a virtual event.
March 3 was the last in-person Pitch Night held by TCNewTech. The event — held the first Tuesday of every month — has been virtual since April 7 and is broadcast live to TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko was pleased when she analyzed statistics from nine months of virtual Pitch Nights.
Szunko reported the YouTube channel averaged 200 views per monthly event, with a high of 406 in April. The YouTube drew 930 average impressions per monthly event with a high of 2,541 in May.
Facebook drew an average reach of 1,606 per monthly event. The highest average reach was 5,400 in August.
“I was kind of shocked,” Szunko said. “I was really, really happy with the results. We’re definitely growing our community and expanding our outreach.”
Normally held at the City Opera House, TCNewTech’s Pitch Night will likely continue its virtual event on a permanent basis. Szunko said TCNewTech is exploring different platforms to allow more one-on-one interaction similar to what was offered at its ‘Boomerang Homecoming’ event on Nov. 18.
“It’s all new territory, but it seems to be working,” Szunko said. “Even after the pandemic, we will continue to offer a hybrid model where it’s both an online presence and in-person.”
Virtual or live, Pitch Night still features start-up companies making appeals for their businesses or technology ideas. The winner receives $500, but the event is also an opportunity to network and get exposure to potential investors.
There are normally five companies making pitches each month. The January event will present four start-ups.
Scheduled presenters include:
- Qichao Wang of Vortex Autogroup, LLC. According to its website, Votex Autogroup is a “pre-owned, late-model dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices.” Szunko said Vortex is also a “social e-commerce platform for vehicle parts.”
- Ashley M. Williams of RIZZARR. According to Williams’ LinkedIn page, RIZZARR is “a tech-enabled content marketplace. Through RIZZARR, brands are able to find and work with Millennial and Gen Z content creators worldwide — particularly nano-influencers and micro-influencers.”
- Janine Thomas of Ysanne. According to Facebook, Ysanne is jewelry with hidden SOS technology. The technology, called the heart, can be pressed in an emergency and send an alert with GPS location to pre-selected contacts.
- Vritti Sethi of Bonfire Live. According to LinkedIn, Bonfire Live is “an artist-centric platform that sparks virtual connections between local independent artists and fans to create the magic of a live show” in the user’s home. All of the ticket sales go to the artists, Bonfire Live generates revenue from an additional fee customers pay.
Each company will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. There’s a five-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
The TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of its fiber internet from Michigan Broadband.
Those registering at Eventbrite will receive reminders and/or more details.
Similar to the in-person event, public announcements are offered at the Virtual Pitch Night. Announcements need to be submitted via chat on YouTube and Facebook.
Apply to pitch at future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch, or contact Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.