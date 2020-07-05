TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s fourth virtual Pitch Night is scheduled for July 7.
Four start-up companies will compete for the $500 prize. Audience members select the winner via SMS text.
The four startup companies will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.
The July Pitch Night begins at 6 p.m. The event is broadcast live to TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said several of the four July finalists have won awards in other contests, which she said should make the July 7 event “a really strong showing.”
PedalCell was one of four finalists in the recent Relief for Innovative Startup Endurance (RISE) Awards from Aurora Consulting in Traverse City.
According to a release from TCNewTech, the finalists for Pitch Night include:
- Traverse City-based Agtracer is “a trust-focused, cloud-based food authenticity solution.” It allows consumers “complete traceability, transparency, authenticity and quality” in food consumption.
- PedalCell “makes the ultimate power source for bicyclists called CadenceX ... which converts a rider’s motion into precisely controlled charging currents for lights, smartphones, GPS, and other USB devices.”
- WaterWorks Fund “seeks to advance potential water solutions by introducing investors to opportunities in technology companies and projects” through an online investment platform.
- LoanSense “is a student loan advisory that helps borrowers reduce their student loan debt burden by $4,000 to $18,000.” The company files into federal programs that subsidize interest.
TCNewTech normally brings ideas and investors together the first Tuesday of every month at the City Opera House. The COVID-19 pandemic in April converted the gathering into a virtual Pitch Night.
Anyone with an entrepreneurial idea is encouraged to submit ideas to TCNewTech for future pitch events. More information is available at https://tcnewtech.org/.
