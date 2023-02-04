TRAVERSE CITY — The first ‘new’ TCNewTech of 2023 is scheduled for Feb. 7.
The monthly Pitch Night presentation kicked off the new year Jan. 3 by inviting four previous champions back.
The Feb. 7 event at the City Opera House will feature five startups vying for the top spot as determined by a live audience vote. The event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn page and YouTube channel.
In addition to the competition for the $500 top prize, TCNewTech is “a community for entrepreneurs, a place to meet like-minded individuals, share and compare ideas and get support for the projects and initiatives they’re working on,” according to a release.
“We are proud to bring together the best of the tech community, from startups to experienced entrepreneurs,” TCNewTech Event, Sales, and Marketing Director Chris Nesbit said in the release. “Whether you’re looking to pitch your idea, network, or learn something new, this is the event for you.”
The scheduled lineup for the Feb. 7 event includes:
The lineup of startups:
- Villaire Financial — Christopher Villaire, Managing Member & Chief Compliance Officer. Villaire Financial is a fiduciary offering a “relationship-focused approach to help Gen Z and millennials manage their money effectively to promote economic freedom and social empowerment,” according to its website.
- Real Estate Toons — Michael Lynn, Founder of Michael Lynn Animation Studio. Real Estate Toons offer “a yearly subscription service, granting real estate agents exclusive access to top-notch animated videos” for marketing, according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Spade Agrivoltaic Design & Development — Alexis Pascaris, co-founder of Spade and Founding Director of AgriSolar Consulting. Spade uses agrivoltaics (agriculture and solar) and aims to make the technology “more accessible and scalable worldwide,” according to a release.
- Adcinch — John Bennett, Founder and Director of Bennett Media Group. Adcinch is a digital platform looking to provide entrepreneurs with “top-notch education, expert campaign management and revenue projections,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Verumify — Nalee Riddell, Founder of Verumify. The concept behind Verumify is to be “a form of video encryption and validation” using a “proprietary camera design, integration of blockchain technology and creation of a specialized video format,” according to a release.
Russell Schindler of Traverse City company SampleServe will present a Quick-Tip session on Start Engine crowdfunding at TCNewTech on Feb. 7.
For more information or to RSVP for the Feb. 7 event, visit TCNewTech.org. To apply for a future Pitch Night, send an email to chris@tcnewtech.org.
