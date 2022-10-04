TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s October event includes a lineup with a little bit of everything, from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to space.
The organization’s Pitch Night is Oct. 4. The in-person event at the City Opera House begins with networking at 5:30 p.m. followed by five presentations from technology entrepreneurs at 6 p.m.
The event also will be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages as well as its YouTube channel.
The in-person and virtual audience will vote for the winning pitch after the competition, with the winner receiving a $500 cash prize, provided in October by Hagerty.
Those planning on participating in the free Oct. 4 event are encouraged to RSVP at https://app.tcnewtech.org/login.
Each presenter will have five minutes to present their new business or technology to the live and virtual audience. Following a five-minute question and answer session, the audience will vote for the winner on the TCNewTech app.
Scheduled presenters include:
- Thomas Coke for Varsity Gems. Based in Grand Rapids, Varsity Gems is a platform for college sports digital trading cards that helps “student-athletes of all levels benefit from NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) under NCAA regulations,” according to Instagram.
- Rodney Tesarz for Presidentforaday.us. Currently a website, Tesaz said the main goal of Presidentforaday.us “is to educate people in the finer details of our government and equip them with the tools to become active and empowered participants of the Great American Experiment,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Dan Schutter with Space Interactions, Inc. The Saginaw-based Space Interactions “is building a safe and secure platform to improve Space Situational Awareness (SSA), Space Traffic Management (STM) and the tracking of orbital debris,” according to its website. The platform is also “designed to increase the trust, security, privacy and traceability of data transmitted across the network.”
- Cindy Bauer for Coordinista. Based in Kalamazoo, Coordinista “is a field care optimization company providing the tools and services needed in delivering transitional and chronic care management services during the last mile of care to the home,” according to LinkedIn. The goal is allow nurse care managers to better connect with patients discharged from the hospital.
- Seth Beaudry for NFT Era. NFT Era is “utility-based with web3tech integration” and donates some of its proceeds toward “benefiting a nonprofit, providing custom wheelchairs to people living in under-developed countries,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
Also scheduled at TCNewTech is a presentation from Jay Meldrum on the importance of ethics in business and start-ups. Meldrum is the director of Michigan Technological University’s Keweenaw Research Center and the official point of contact and liaison for Tech in the Grand Traverse area.
For more information on the Oct. 4 event or to apply for a future TCNewTech, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or send an email to Chris@tcnewtech.org.
