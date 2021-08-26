TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power will mark the installation of IQ 200 Level 2 and DC fast charging electric vehicle stations with a public ceremony and ribbon cutting at the Clinch Park Open Space on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.
The chargers from Blink Charging are "part of a comprehensive program to reduce the City’s carbon footprint," according to a release from TCL&P.
The event marks the installation of 27 new publicly-accessible chargers. The event will also feature an electric vehicle showcase and a giveaway of Blink Charging’s HQ 150 Level 2 home unit. The home unit is compatible with all plug-in vehicles, according to the release.
State, regional and local dignitaries are scheduled to give remarks following the ribbon cutting. A media question and answer period will follow.
Among those scheduled to appear at the event are Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers; Charlie Tyson, Technology Activation Manager for the Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification; Paul Heiberger, Board Chair of Traverse City Light & Power; Maggie Striz Calnin, Coalition Coordinator for Michigan Clean Cities; and Julie Staveland, Sustainability Manager for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
