Beer city?
TRAVERSE CITY — Locals and visitors know Traverse City is a hotspot for craft beer.
Now they can vote that way as well.
Traverse City is one of 20 finalists for “Favorite Small Town for Craft Beer” in one of the latest USA Today contests for the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.
The online poll runs until March 16. The winning community will be announced on March 26.
People can vote once per day at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-beer-scene/.
“Traverse City has become a hotbed of craft beer action in the already beer-centric state of Michigan,” the entry reads. “The town features a sizable collection of breweries, taprooms and brewpubs, including Jolly Pumpkin, Brewery Terra Firma, Earthen Ales and Right Brain Brewery.
“We have so many outstanding examples of brewers who put their heart and soul into their craft,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in a release. “It’s great for USA Today to recognize the work these brewers do, but they deserve to be at the top of the list.”
Communities with a population under 30,000 were eligible for the recognition. Larger cities like Grand Rapids were nominated for “Best Beer City.”
The latest USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards contests were for travel-related subjects.
The complete list of contests is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/.
