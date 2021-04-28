TRAVERSE CITY — After receiving four patents for various pumps, John McIntyre decided to apply the brakes.
Part-time Century 21 Northland Realtor and long-time inventor John McIntyre recently received a utility patent for a new bicycle brake design. Its the seventh utility patent the 68-year-old Traverse City man has received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
It’s the third bicycle brake patent for McIntyre.
“It’s just a different way of slowing a bike down,” McIntyre said of his latest invention.
McIntyre received bicycle brake patents in 2005 and 2008, but had previously said they were not suited for off-road conditions. McIntyre said the problem with previous brake designs was there were too many parts.
McIntyre said he has submitted a continuation of the patent he just received for the bicycle brake that pares down the process even more.
“For years I wanted to come up with something that was super simple,” he said.
McIntyre’s latest foray into bicycle brakes followed four different patents for various pumps over a 5-6 year period, the most recent of which was a peristaltic pump in late 2017.
“It’s a simple design; they normally have so may parts to them,” McIntyre said of the four pump patents. “(Fewer parts) makes them so incredibly simple and reliable.”
McIntyre said he is negotiating with a company to sell the intellectual property of his patents for a peristaltic, swinging abutment rotary and abutment rotary pump with repelling magnets. McIntyre said he let the intellectual proprietary patent on a fourth expire.
Some of his pump designs can be seen at www.technopump.com.
While his other two brake patents didn’t develop into any sales, McIntyre is confident his latest invention is marketable. He said “licensing agreements are welcome and being solicited” for what he envisions as the next linear or V-brake for bicycles.
“I’m pretty sure of it,” McIntyre said. “The thing of bicycle versus medical or other applications (of pumps) is the potential to sell more because it’s a consumer item.”
According to his patent submission, the abstract on his submission described his latest invention as:
“A linear brake for a bicycle comprises a pair of pivot mounts, each of which is mounted on a bicycle member laterally of a wheel rim, one on either side of the wheel. A brake arm is pivotally mounted in levered relation on each pivot mount below adjacent and biased away from the wheel rim. A brake shoe is affixed to each brake arm upper end.
“A control cable is affixed to a control member above the wheel with the control member being connected to the center of a yoke cable. The yoke cable is affixed to the lower end of each brake arm with yoke cable passed partway around the annular component on each pivot mount.”
McIntyre earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State and a master’s in environmental research and development from Goddard College in Vermont.
He moved to Traverse City in 1977 and has worked as a business consultant, solving technical problems, for more than 30 years. McIntyre said he served as the Grand Traverse County energy planner briefly in the early 1980s.
McIntyre said he plans to keep inventing different ways to make things better.
“It is (my) belief that manufacturing is the most important sector of a strong economy and virtually guarantees prosperity for all involved,” McIntyre said in a release announcing his seventh patent.
