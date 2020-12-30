LANSING — The Traverse City Housing Commission was one of 10 public housing authorities in Michigan to receive an award from United States Housing and Urban Development.
The TC Housing Commission received $70,148 in federal funding “to support education and employment among HUD-assisted families,” according to a release.
The 10 public housing authorities in Michigan received a total of $2,192,788 in federal funding. HUD awarded approximately $78 million to hundreds of public housing authorities in the U.S. “to help HUD assisted residents increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies,” according to the release.
“Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in the release.
The funding is part of HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. According to the release, FSS program participants sign a five-year contract and have an interest-bearing escrow account created that the head of household receives upon graduation “to apply those funds to advance their personal circumstances ...”
“To successfully graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the FSS family may have received cash welfare assistance for twelve months prior to program graduation,” the release added. “The amount credited to the family’s escrow account is based on increases rent due to improvement in the family’s earned income during the term of the FSS contract.”
Other Michigan public housing authorities awarded this recent HUD funding were Saginaw Housing Commission, Ann Arbor Housing Commission, Wyoming Housing Commission, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Plymouth Housing Commission, County of Kent, Westland Housing Commission, Detroit Housing Commission and Pontiac Housing Commission.
More information about HUD and programs is available at www.hud.gov.
