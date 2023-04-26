TRAVERSE CITY — The format and theme have changed, but the mission has not.
The fourth Windemuller Women in Construction event is Thursday in Traverse City. The free hybrid event will be held solely in TC for the first time.
The 2020 event featured three in-person sessions at Windemuller’s three main branch offices in Grand Rapids, Midland and Traverse City. The pandemic forced a virtual event in 2021 while Grand Rapids hosted a hybrid event in 2022.
“Diversify Your Crew” is the theme of the 2023 event at Delmar Traverse City. The in-person event is from 3-5:30 p.m. and includes networking before and after a panel discussion from 4-5 p.m., which is the virtual portion of the program.
Females make up less than 11% of those working in construction and only 3% in the actual trades, according to a release. The construction industry faces staffing challenges at all different levels, which is a big part of the fourth Women in Construction event.
The event is intended for everyone with an interest in the construction trade including women, men, students, field crews and other industry leaders.
“It’s not just getting more women in the field, but minorities and opening it up to different opportunities,” Windemuller Design Build Project Manager Jessica Novack said. “Somebody you may not think would be a good fit might have a completely different skill set and turn out to be a great fit.
“It’s all about changing the culture of the company. Everybody needs workers right now, so why wouldn’t you diversify and try to find someone to fill those openings?”
The first Women in Construction events had a general focus. “Mentorship Matters” was the theme in 2022.
“The first year our event was geared to reaching out to women, letting them know that you’re not alone,” Novack said. “There are other women out there.
“I’m the only woman project manager that Windemuller has ever had. I know the challenge that women at other companies have already fought.”
The Windemuller Women in Construction event has more than 100 registered in-person attendees for the Thursday event. There are about 25 more registered for the Zoom portion.
Both of those numbers are comparable to last year’s event and could even be exceeded on Thursday.
Windemuller officials said registration will continue at https://www.windemuller.us/women-in-construction-diversify-your-crew/.
“We’re not super limited,” Novack said. “We have a pretty decent sized room. There’s lots of space.
“We have a great support system behind us with our sponsors. We also have a great team putting it together.”
The panel discussion will be moderated by Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan Executive Director Lisa Leedy. The other panelists include:
• Shari Fouch Prevost, Surfaces, Inc.
• Tonya Wildfong, Team Elmer’s
• Devin Hill, Windemuller
Hill is the operations and safety director for Windemuller and the lone male on the Women in Construction panel.
Discussion topics include personal stories from the field, why diversity is important and what can men in the industry do to assist.
“Women can’t change everything about working in construction,” Novack said. “Most of the people in the business are men and without them, we wouldn’t be able to advance.”
There will be another networking session after the panel. There will also be door prizes for attendees.
“It’s all about getting people connected,” Novack said. “We need more women in the industry, so let’s connect them to people that have blazed that trail already.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.