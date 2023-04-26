DEARBORN — Late April gasoline prices in Michigan depended on perspective.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fell 9 cents from last week to $3.62 on Sunday, according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The new state average is 21 cents more than this time in March, but 32 cents less than the $3.94 average reported in April 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded gasoline. The fill-up price is about $24 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City posted Michigan’s most expensive gasoline price average at $3.72 a gallon. The TC rate was just above Marquette ($3.70) and Lansing ($3.67). The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.60), Grand Rapids ($3.61) and Flint ($3.61).
“After a spike in prices, Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release “Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks is finally helping to push gas prices lower.”
Gasoline demand dropped from 8.94 to 8.52 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the AAA release. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.5 million.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $1.70 to $79.16 at the close of its Wednesday formal trading session, according to the release.
“Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that future interest rate increases could tip the economy into a recession, likely leading to reduced oil demand and prices,” the release said.
The EIA reported total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 4.5 million to 466 million barrels. The national gas price average is $3.67 a gallon, which is unchanged from the previous week. The U.S. average was $3.44 at this time in March and $4.12 in April 2022.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
