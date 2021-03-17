TRAVERSE CITY — Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers’ two Traverse City locations have converted to corporate-owned facilities.
Not that those visiting either of the facilities would notice.
The therapy and balance centers, 4000 Eastern Sky Drive #6 or 1209 S. Garfield Road #A, remain under the direction of Jill and Rex Holden. The staff also remains the same.
“Nothing has changed,” said Jill Holden, who like her husband, earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from Grand Valley State University in 1993. “We’re still doing all the great therapy and offering all the great services we did before.”
“Absolutely not,” added Fyzical Northeast Regional Director Craig Zettergren, who purchased the two locations in TC and three others in Connecticut. “Nothing has changed other than the ownership, which is just paperwork.
“You wouldn’t notice a difference at all.”
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers have 420 clinics in the country, 35 of which are corporate-owned, Zettergren said.
Fyzical has 16 therapy and balance centers in Michigan. The two in TC are the only locations in the state corporate-owned. The only other Fyzical center north of Saginaw is in Petoskey at 2609 Charlevoix Ave.
After operating as Fast Physical Therapy, the Holdens opened a clinic Copper Ridge about 15 years ago, Jill Holden said. In 2011, the Holdens opened a second Traverse City location inside Fit 4 You, before moving across the street into Elite Fitness North in December 2019.
Six years ago, the Holdens became franchise owners in Fyzical. Jill Holden said Traverse City was the first Fyzical franchise in Michigan.
The Holdens reached out to Fyzical in 2019 about selling ownership of the franchise back. The Holdens had a letter of intent in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the deal on hold.
In September 2020, the corporate office contacted the Holdens and the deal was finalized on Nov. 1.
Zettergren said Fyzical was looking at centers that were performing well as part of “an acquisition phase” within the company.
“We wouldn’t get involved if it wasn’t,” he said, adding “Traverse City is such a beautiful place.”
Under the new ownership model, the Holdens serve as clinical directors of the two locations, Jill at the west facility at Copper Ridge and Rex at the east facility.
“Jill and Rex Holden, they’re still with the company,” Zettergren said. “They just took their chips off the table. You’re still doing the same things. There’s a few different systems, but nothing much has changed clinically in regards to the staff.”
Zettergren said the corporate office handles aspects of the business like human resources and marketing. Corporate-owned Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers often will test certain techniques and procedures first, as well as new systems — like a new electronic medical records system set for implementation in Traverse City in a few weeks.
“You give up ownership and control, but there are a lot of advantages,” Zettergren said. “There are a lot less headaches.”
One system already utilized in Traverse City is a Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP) machine, originally designed by NASA. The machine has been used in Traverse City for about five years, Jill Holden said.
“That is really the gold standard to evaluate people with balance issues,” Zettergren said. “It’s a hefty piece of equipment. Your average (physical therapy) clinic isn’t going to have that piece of equipment.”
“We are the only ones in Traverse City and the only ones in northern Michigan with a systematized approach to balance issues,” Jill Holden added. “We’re the only ones that have the CDP machine.”
