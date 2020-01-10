TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Country Club has opened a newly constructed fitness center and added indoor golf simulators.
The 1,800-square-foot fitness facility features a Precor Queenax Functional Trainer, according to a release. Programs offered to country club members include personal training, group exercise, golf fitness and K-Vest 3D golf fitness.
The club also installed two indoor golf simulators. The machines offer 3-D graphics, data collection and performance analysis. They allow golfers to experience simulated on-course practice on 39 courses. The simulators also will be used for private lessons and weekly group events.
The fitness center, according to the release, is part of the club’s two-year master plan, which also includes four redesigned golf course holes, a children’s activity room and expanded dining options. The club's new aquatics complex, which includes a 20-person spa and lap lane and zero entry and activity pools for members, also was part of the master plan.
Tours of the new facilities may be arranged through Susan McElduff at 231-947-9140 or susanl@tcgcc.com.
