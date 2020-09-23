WARREN, Michigan — Three credit unions with branches in Traverse City were among 183 spring winners in the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation.
According to a release, 1,700 companies were nominated for the award. Those making the final list “were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.”
Among the winners were 4Front Credit Union, MSU Federal Credit Union and Lake Michigan Credit Union. 4Front is headquartered in Traverse City. Lake Michigan and MSUFCU are based in Grand Rapids and East Lansing, respectively.
The description for 4Front’s entry read, “professional pride, team spirit, member service excellence, talent empowerment and a healthy work/life balance is woven into every aspect of 4Front’s success.”
Based in Southfield with an office in Traverse City, Plante Moran also made the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation list.
Spartan Nash, headquartered in Grand Rapids, also was honored. Spartan Nash operates 139 supermarkets including the Family Fare chain, which has several locations in northern Michigan.
Summer winners included Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering, Inc. and Rehmann. Both the Grand Rapids-based Fleis & VandenBrink and the Troy-based Rehmann have Traverse City offices.
