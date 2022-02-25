From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The first Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is expected to be served up soon.
The Traverse City Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2700 N. U.S. 31 South will open on March 3, according to a social media post.
The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the same Facebook post that generated more than 450 comments and was shared more than 1,600 times in the first 16 hours it was posted.
In a Feb. 11 Facebook post on the Chick-fil-A Traverse City page, the company posted it was “opening soon” and was in the process of “hiring amazing team members” to staff the restaurant.
Chick-fil-A initially looked at building on the site of the Flap Jack Shack restaurant at 3980 N. U.S. 31 South as far back as fall of 2019, according to a Record-Eagle article.
But Chick-fil-A eventually nixed plans to build at that location in Garfield Township over a disagreement with a neighboring property owner, according to an email Chick-fil-A Principal Development Leader Justin Lurk sent to Garfield Township Planner John Sych in a July 3, 2020 Record-Eagle article.
Chick-fil-A submitted a new special use permit application with Garfield Township to build a restaurant and hotel on property at 2700 N. U.S. 31 South. The space is between the Williams Honda dealership at 2650 N. U.S. 31 South and the Williams Kia dealership at 2750.
“They’ve submitted a new application for a special use permit for a different location on U.S. 31,” Sych said in a Feb. 22, 2021 Record-Eagle article. “It will be introduced on the March 10, 2021 planning commission agenda.”
The special use permit application dated Feb. 5, 2021 listed Lurk as the applicant. Versa Real Estate Principal Steve Robinson in Royal Oak is listed as the owner of the property under 2700 N. U.S. 31, LLC.
