Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kts from the south expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&