TRAVERSE CITY — Planning for the 2024 Traverse City Boat Show begins on Monday.
If this year’s show is any indication, exhibitors may want to reserve a spot soon after.
The Traverse City Boat Show motors into the Grand Traverse County Civic Center March 17-19. Blue Water Promotions, in its 15th year producing the show, said popularity has been building after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of the pandemic.
“Yes we saw more people (in 2022) and more interest,” Blue Water Promotions Owner and Show Manager Andrew MacDonald said. “We’re seeing more interest in this year. This show was sold out in November.
“We have a wait list for both large boat dealers and small booths.”
Show hours March 17 are from noon to 8 p.m. The boat show runs from 10m a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 15. Kids age 5 and younger are free.
The Traverse City Boat Show features 10 regional boat dealers, according to a release. The list includes Action Water Sports, Boatcraft Sales, Dewitt Marine, Grand Bay Marine, Irish Boat Shop, Long Lake Marina, MacDonald Marine, Manitowoc Marina, Tommy’s Boats and Walstrom Marine.
The Travers City Boat show generates $750,000 to $1 million of retail boat sales at the weekend event “and a similar amount after the show,” according to a release.
“Outside of Grand Rapids and Detroit, you have more boat dealers here than in some the other secondary markets (in the state),” MacDonald said.
The 2023 Traverse City Boat Show plans to have an outside display on Front Street, weather permitting. MacDonald said the display is an attention grabber.
“They’ll see all the boats lined up and say, ‘Oh yeah. The boat show must be in town this weekend,’” he said.
While the event could fill a much-larger space, MacDonald said he is pleased to bring it to the Civic Center.
“We’re very happy to have the Civic Center,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to host this show without it.”
MacDonald had a different feeling entirely in 2020 when the annual boat show was canceled the day before it was scheduled to open.
“We had all the boats moved in,” MacDonald recalled.
Blue Water Promotions will be back at the Civic Center for the Up North Lake & Cottage Show April 14-16. It’s the 13th year for the show, which also broke new ground in 2023.
“It sold out a month ago and that’s never happened before,” MacDonald said. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”
More information on the Traverse City Boat Show is available at www.tcboatshow.com or by calling (231) 920-5311.
