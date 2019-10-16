TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Beer Week, Nov. 8-15, will offer a variety of events designed to offer insight into the craft beer movement.
Twenty craft breweries, brewpubs and taprooms plan to participate in the sixth annual celebration.
Events will include a Brewery Battle, the Flapjack and Flannel Festival, the Great Beerd Run 5K, and the TC Ale Trail IPA Challenge.
- The 6th annual TC Ale Trail IPA Challenge, presented by MI Local Hops, will be held Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at The Little Fleet, 448 E. Front St. Eleven Traverse City breweries each will produce an IPA for the event. A judging panel of 200 ticket holders will help select the best during a blind tasting event, with the winner announced at 9 p.m.
“The IPA Challenge has become an exciting and friendly competition,” TC Ale Trail owner Troy Daily said in a release. “It’s really great to see the breweries coming together and showcasing their individual styles, bringing their best.”
More information and tickets are available at www.facebook.com/events/382524892432540/.
- The Nov. 9 Great Beerd Run is an untimed 5K fun run with beer tastings along the way. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Pavilion Tent at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme. Tastings are provided by Beards Brewery, Short’s Brewery and Right Brain Brewery. Prizes will be awarded for the First Place Male and Female, as well as for Best Natural Beard and Best Assisted Beard.
The $40 registration fee includes race entrance, knitted beard beanie (skip the beanie and save $10), race medal, three beer samples, one glass of beer during the post-race party and entrance to the post-race party. More information and registration is available at https://events.bytepro.net/TheGreatBeerdRun. Packet pickup will be available Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m. in the GT Resort lobby; is spaces remain, packets will be available on race day 8-9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion Tent.
- The third-annual Flapjack and Flannel Festival will be held Nov. 9 form noon to 7 p.m. at The Little Fleet. It will feature more than 30 brews from more than 10 breweries, along with live music, pancake pairings, games and vendors. More information and tickets are available at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/Flapjack--Flannel-11--9-2019.
- A Brewery Battle is set for Nov. 15. Aerie Restaurant & Lounge at GT Resort will host Short’s Brewery verses Greenbush Brewery from Sawyer, Michigan. Tickets cost $25 and include six stations where participants will sample food-and-beer pairs including squash bisque, beet salad and stout brownie with caramel sauce. More information and registration is available at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/North-vs-South-Brewery-Battle-11-15-2019.
A regularly updated list of Traverse City Beer Week events is available at traversecity.com/tcbw.
