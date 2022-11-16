From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices continued to change dramatically.
A week after Michigan’s average gasoline prices rose 27 cents a gallon, the price of regular unleaded fell 19 cents to $4.04 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The $4.04 average is 23 cents less than it was at this time in October, but 64 cents more than $3.40 average in November 2021.
Even with the weekly decrease, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon fill-up of regular unleaded. The fill-up price is about $9 more than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Traverse City, which has spent several weeks among the state’s least expensive gasoline price averages, moved to the most expensive in the state at $4.11 a gallon.
Benton Harbor has the state’s most expensive gasoline at $4.12, a penny cheaper than TC and Jackson. The state’s least expensive gasoline price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.94), Ann Arbor ($4.02) and Marquette ($4.04).
“The recent price spikes have reversed with Michigan motorists now seeing a double-digit drop in gas prices,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices could follow suit.”
Gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million to 9.01 million barrels per day, according to the AAA release, which cited Energy Information Administration data. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 205.7 million.
“Tighter supply and robust gasoline demand would typically push pump prices higher; however, fluctuating oil prices have limited price increases,” the release said.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $3.08 to $85.53 at the close of formal trading on Wednesday, according to the release. The decrease was attributed to an EIA report that total domestic commercial crude stocks increasing by 4 million barrels.
“The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns in the market,” according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. “If economic growth stalls or reverses course, crude demand will likely to follow suit alongside prices.”
The United States average also fell last week, dropping 2 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The national average is 13 cents less than it was at this time in October, but is an increase of 37 cents from the $3.41 average in November 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
