McLEAN, Virginia — Traverse City is trying to have a big impact on a USA Today contest.
Traverse City is one of 20 finalists for a pair of contests in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023. Traverse City is up for Best Midwest Small Town and Best Small Town Food Scene.
A panel of industry experts and 10Best editors selected 20 nominees in a number of categories, according to the USA Today website. The top 10 winners are then determined by popular vote. Readers could vote once per day online in a number of different categories.
Voting for Best Small Town Food Scene and Best Midwest Small Town runs through Feb. 20 at noon. The winning small towns will be announced on 10Best.com on March 3.
Voting can be done at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-food-scene-2023/ and https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-midwestern-small-town-2023/.
The Best Midwestern Small Town competition said Traverse City “showcases the beauty of Lake Michigan and the wilderness that surrounds it,” the entry said.
“Be sure to see the Sleeping Bear Dunes along the lake, taste the famous wines produced here and enjoy the flavorful cherries that put the town on the map in the first place,” the listing said. “There are outdoor adventures to be had throughout the year, as a little bit of snow doesn’t stop the locals from getting out and having fun. They just strap on their snowshoes and go – and you should, too.”
Traverse City is not the only Midwest small town in Michigan in the contest. Also among the 20 nominees in the contest are Mackinac Island and Marquette.
Also among the eligible Midwest small towns by state are: Illinois: Savanna; Indiana: Vevay; Iowa: Dyersville; Minnesota: Grand Marais, Northfield, Ste. Geneviéve, Stillwater; Missouri: Fulton; Ohio: Athens, Beverly, Logan, Sandusky, Yellow Springs; South Dakota: DeSmet; and Wisconsin: Bayfield, Kohler, Mineral Point.
In the contest for Best Small Town Food Scene, Traverse City’s nomination started with the region being “known first and foremost for its beautiful freshwater beaches” before mentioning the “buzzing food scene.”
“Morel mushrooms grow in the area woods and local chefs pair them with everything from local fish to farm-fresh eggs,” the nomination said. “Top dining options include Trattoria Stella by James Beard semifinalist Myles Anton, Filling Station Microbrewery and the Cordwood food truck.”
The nominees for Best Small Town Food Scene included Athens, Ohio; Stillwater, Minnesota; and Ste. Geneviéve, Missouri from the other contest. The rest of the nominees included:
California: Truckee, Ojai, Healdsburg, Mill Valley; Connecticut: Mystic; Florida: St. Augustine; Hawaii: Lahaina; Louisiana: Thibodaux; Maine: Bar Harbor; Massachusetts: Ayer; Oregon: Ashland, Newberg; Texas: Fredricksburg; Vermont: Woodstock; Virginia: Abingdon; West Virginia: Lewisburg.
Travel + Leisure recognizes Leland
Travel + Leisure magazine named Fishtown/Leland one of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S. in a recent online article.
“On the coast of Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula, between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau, you’ll find Leland and Fishtown, a tourism dream team composed of a working commercial fishing village and a community of people who love their summer cottages,” the article said. “Leland is a special place virtually untouched by time. For instance, it has no stoplights.”
