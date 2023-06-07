TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union helped students save more than $1,622 during its 2022-2023 Student-Run Credit Union program.
The current SRCU program was the first in three years after the program was put on hold due to the pandemic.
The Pathfinder School, Willow Hill Elementary, Cherry Knoll Elementary and Traverse Heights Elementary participated in the 2022-23 program.
The Pathfinder School won the traveling trophy for the school with the highest percentage of participation with TBACU student account holders.
The traveling trophy began during the 2018-19 school year.
The Student-Run Credit Union program is “designed to encourage lifelong savings habits and provide first-time job experience to students in the fourth or fifth grade,” according to release from TBA Credit Union.
Student volunteers apply and interview for positions and then run the SRCU branch at their school. Student members can deposit money into their TBACU youth account or apply for membership without coming into a branch.
“Working with these students through our Student-Run Credit program was incredibly rewarding,” TBA Credit Union Marketing Specialist Sawyer Bak said in the release. “They are eager to learn about finances and really enjoy the idea of having their ‘first job’ alongside their fellow classmates. This school year was a great success, and we are very excited to continue to expand our reach in the fall.”
TBACU had as many as 18 schools participating before the pandemic and would like to increase it for the 2023-24 SRCU program.
If you would like to see SRCU program in your child’s school, contact your child’s principal or TBACU’s Marketing Team at marketing@tbacu.com.
To learn more about the program and to bring it to your local elementary school visit tbacu.com/investedin.
