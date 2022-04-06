WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite a challenging year, TBA Credit Union was recognized as an engaged workplace culture.
TBACU was one of 41 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners.
It’s the second year TBA Credit Union earned the honor.
“We are honored to be awarded the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second year,” TBACU Human Resources Director Abby Smith said in a release. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment for living out our mission and dedication to our culture’s core values of passion, integrity and collaboration.”
“I believe that engaged team members are the key to the credit union’s success,” TBACU CEO Karen Browne said in the release.
“GEWA winners consistently put their people — employees and customers — and their values at the center of decisions,” a Gallup article on the contest said. “These organizations listened to their people and took action based on their needs.”
The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award was based on employee engagement surveys administered between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.
“The engagement level among Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners is 70% ...” an article announcing the winners said. “On average, these 41 world-class organizations have 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employee — 6.6 times the rate in the U.S. and 13.3 times the global average.”
Gallup gathered data on more than 2 million employees in 96 countries at 276 organizations across 54 different industries, according to the release.
DTE Energy was a GEWA winner for the 10th time.
Other 2022 GEWA multiple-year winners were ABC Supply (16-time winner); American Electric Power (three); Atria Convergence Technologies Limited (five); Cedar Valley Hospice (three);City of Centennial, CO (six); FamilySearch (four); Grinnell Mutual (two); Hendrick Health (16); Hologic (two); Hueman People Solutions (three); Indus Towers (nine); KinderCare Learning Companies (six); Kootenai Health (five); Life.Church (two); Mars Inc. (13); Mary Lanning Healthcare (seven); Nationwide (10); NFU Mutual (seven); Northwest Farm Credit Services (six); OHM Advisors (four); Phelps Memorial Health Center (three); Progressive (two); Regions Bank (eight); Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (three); Talent (four); The Palace Group (five); University Federal Credit Union (two); Verizon (two); and WSFS Bank (six).
A complete list of 2022 GEWA winners is available at https://tinyurl.com/2022GEWA.
