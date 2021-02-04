LANSING — Individual tax return processing will begin on Feb. 12, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Feb. 12 tax processing date matches that of the Internal Revenue Service.
"We coordinate with the IRS to process tax returns and issue refunds," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in the release. "This year, the IRS has pushed back the processing date due to software updating and testing. This means our processing date will also be pushed back.
"The state of Michigan will be ready to process your returns and issue refunds when the season opens early in the month."
Tax software companies and agencies like the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency are accepting tax returns now. But submitted returns won't be sent to the IRS or the state treasury department until Feb. 12.
All state and federal income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 15.
Employers were required to mail previous year wage statements by Jan. 31.
For more information about Michigan’s individual income tax, visit www.michigan.gov/incometax or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
