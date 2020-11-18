TRAVERSE CITY — Retail chains with locations in Traverse City topped a list of the Best Online Shops 2021.
Newsweek and data-research firm Statista teamed on the rankings, according to a release from Blain’s Farm and Fleet. The Newsweek rankings recognized “1,000 shops across 39 categories in eight groups,” according to Newsweek.com.
“Home Living” shops scored the highest on average, the online story stated. The largest category in the Best Online Shops 2021 were “Single Brand Fashion.”
Target.com topped the list with a score of 8.35. Dollar Tree was second with a score of 8.11, finishing .01 ahead of Sharper Image.
Rounding out the top six with scores above eight were mightynest.com, ltdcommodities.com and heartlandamerica.com.
Walmart.com was seventh, two spots ahead of amazon.com. Blain’s Farm and Fleet and Costco tied for 17th.
According to a release from Blain’s, more than 9,500 online shops were “tested in 41 objective criteria and 10 subjective criteria on 7 dimensions: Structure & Usability, Trust & Security, Service & Communication, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Technical Performance and Likelihood of Purchase.”
The release from Blain’s stated the “the research included a nationwide survey of 8,000 American online shoppers.”
For more information on the list, visit https://www.newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2021/universal-provider.
