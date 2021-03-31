SUTTONS BAY — Tandem Ciders has created a Cider Club that includes four automatic shipments a year. Customers also may opt for tasting room pickup or local porch delivery. Membership includes club-only ciders, first access to new releases, a 15 percent discount on cider purchased online or at the Tandem tasting room, and a pint at the tasting room during the month the month of the member’s birthday.
Releases in February, May and September will include four bottles of cider ($40-50). The November release will include six bottles, including dessert wine Pomona ($75-85). Prices don’t include tax or shipping fees.
The cidery will email club members before each shipment with details.
Tandem aims to reflect the flavor of local apples. It was established in 2008.
Club members must be at least 21 years old. Shipments, sent via UPS, will require the signature of someone at least 21 years old.
More information at www.tandemciders.com/ciderclub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.