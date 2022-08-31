OMENA — You don’t throw out your baby after some rough water.
The vision of Sally and the late David Viskochil continues to live on in Tamarack Gallery in Omena.
The art gallery in the heart of the the village of Omena continued after the passing of its co-owner and a border collie named Eugene in the first part of the 21st century. Recent years saw the business battle through financial challenges, some brought on by COVID-19 and others equally daunting, but not associated with the global pandemic.
Known for the featuring the mix of fine art and functional craftsmanship of more than 50 artists, Tamarack Gallery reached its 50th anniversary in 2022.
“There’s been some rough times, but there’s satisfaction in perseverance,” said Viskochil, the Tamarack Gallery matriarch.
Tamarack Gallery will mark its 50th anniversary on Sept. 3 with Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be hourly drawings of original art as well as Tamarack Gallery logo hats featuring the winged dog, Eugene. The gallery will also pay honor to Sally Viskochil’s late husband, David, who died suddenly in 2005, with Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate for customers.
Even though Viskochil probably didn’t expect to be working on the 50th anniversary two days before she turns 79 years old, she does feel honored to still be doing what she does and to mark the milestone.
“I certainly did,” Viskochil said. “That’s the best way to put it. We got to our anniversary after some challenging times.”
Viskochil briefly listed the business for sale a few years after her husband died and closed the doors in the winter of 2021 to recover from the pandemic and some staffing changes, not to mention some overdue building repairs.
She reopened Tamarack in May of this year because its part of her and her late husband, who returned to the area they grew up in after getting out of the Peace Corps in 1970 and not finding work, but most of their possessions stolen out of their vehicle in Chicago.
“This is a personal business,” said Viskochil, standing in the backroom of the building built in 1893. “We’ve carried Eric Jensen pottery for 49 years, David Lory for 30 years. The relationships are personal.”
Sally and David Viskochil opened Tamarack at Sugar Loaf Resort in Cedar. Viskochil said gross sales the first summer it was opened was $3,000. She later produced a letter from Sugar Loaf founder James C. Ganter dated Nov. 3, 1972 inviting the Viskochils to come back for a second season at what was once was the farm of David Viskochil’s grandfather.
“I’m pleased to learn of your success during the summer and also of your desire to continue,” Ganter said in the letter.
“Sugar Loaf would like to encourage you in any way that we can. Please be assured that we will work with you. The building is available to you next year.”
“We don’t throw anything away,” Viskochil said about producing the 50-year-old letter.
The Viskochils made a limited print of a map of the area and sold the 150 maps for $20 apiece. Those prints can still be found in the area, including Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern between Leland and Northport.
“That kept us alive, kept us going for a lot of years,” Sally Viskochil said.
The Viskochils bought building they call home in 1976 and moved in November to Omena. For 25 of those years, the couple lived in the apartment above the main floor, where they raised daughter, Sarah.
“We didn’t do much changing,” Sally Viskochil said, glancing around at the interior of the gallery. “We did some things, but the walls are original. We just painted ... a lot of painting.”
“The wood tells a lot of stories if you look around,” said Marianne Vick, who is celebrating an anniversary of her own.”It’s amazing if you look at around at all the wear patterns.”
Vick’s first job 20 years ago was painting a ‘Tamarack Gallery Est. 1972’ banner for Omena’s sesquicentennial parade in 2002. She’ll add ‘50 Years’ in gold to that same banner.
Tamarack Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Sunday hours will end after Labor Day.
But don’t let the gallery in the name fool you. Whether it’s a painting from Stephen Duren, outside art from Dewey Blocksma, ceramics from Jensen or wooden bowls from Lory, money can and does change hands on a daily basis.
“Everything is for sale, except me,” Viskochil joked.
Seeing what is new at Tamarack brought a couple of repeat customers into the business on Friday afternoon.
Helena Martin of Boston, whose mother-in-law has a house in Leland, returned to Tamarack after a 5 year absence. This time Matin brought her friend, Ilza Da Silva, who is also a painter.
“I love the city here and especially the gallery,” Martin said. “There’s so many modern pieces. It’s very cheerful; it’s very special. We open our imaginations here.”
Michelle Mandell of Waterford was also making a return trip to Tamarack with her acquaintance from middle school.
“I can’t come up here and not stop,” Mandell said. “This is a special place to come to.”
Vick said those kind of repeat clientele is what makes Tamarack Gallery. “It’s a generational clientele,” she said.
Joining the summer staff again at Tamarack is Viskochil’s sister, Barbara Grosmark. “As long as she’s been here, I’ve been here,” said Grosmark, who spends the other part of the year in upstate New York.
Tamarack Gallery injected some youth into the staff this May by hiring Nik Burkhart. He know handles informational technology at Tamarack, which is now on Instagram.
“He’s gotten us into the 21st century,” Vick joked. “It only took us 20 years.”
Viskochil, who said she “felt I didn’t have a choice but to go on” after David died, said she also “didn’t expect to be working this hard when I’m almost 80.”
But Viskochil wanted to keep the ‘baby’ that she and David started in 1972 going in its 50th year. Vick said its a sentiment many a customer has expressed this year, sometimes pleading with the staff to not only keep Tamarack Gallery open, but thriving.
“That’s why I’m back working all the time,” Viskochil admitted, who added she still hopes to retire, but have someone else run the business eventually.
“We didn’t do much changing. We did some things, but the walls are original. We just painted ... a lot of painting.” Sally Viskochil
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.