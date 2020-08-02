TRAVERSE CITY — The Tech in Tuesday’s TCNewTech will have a whole new meaning.
In continuing the partnership between Michigan Tech University and Traverse City, the Aug. 4 meeting of TCNewTech will cede the stage — so to speak — to the Upper Peninsula university in Houghton.
“We want to be a conduit or a platform to get the word out about this connection,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the two communities together and have an opportunity for collaboration,” said Lisa Casper, Husky Innovate program manager at Michigan Tech’s Pavlis Honors College.
The TCNewTech virtual Pitch Night will feature three student-led “Bar Napkin” presentations and three commercialized startups.
Michigan Tech officials have made quarterly updates at the monthly TCNewTech events, most recently on June 3. MTU personnel also made a presentation at the March 4 Pitch Night, the last gathering at the City Opera House before going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MTU and the Grand Traverse Area Steering Committee made a joint presentation at TCNewTech on Dec. 4, 2019.
Turning TCNewTech into a vehicle for an organization of theme is not a new process. But the higher education aspect is a new concept for TCNewTech.
“We’ve had other takeovers,” Szunko said. “Not with Michigan Tech and not with any other university.”
That will change starting Tuesday and again in the fall. Michigan State University is scheduled to do the same in October, Szunko said.
“What people don’t understand is (MTU and MSU) have innovative departments that are motivating students to come up with new ideas,” she said. “They are also backing research and and investing in community startup projects, too.
“We’ve had some really good pitches come out of university settings.”
Casper said pitching ideas to a different community will help the Michigan Tech teams “refine value propositions,” especially without a backstory or history of the ideas.
“I think our teams will benefit from getting feedback from a different community,” Casper said.
TCNewTech will have three pitches in two different categories on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.
The traditional Pitch Night with its five-minute presentations will come with a $500 prize. The one-minute “Bar Napkin” portion of the event will also have an award, a departure from the norm.
Szunko said details on the six total pitches were still being finalized Thursday afternoon.
According to Szunko, the “Bar Napkin” pitches include:
- Student Kyra Pratley for MercyAid, a novel specialty bandage designed to apply pressure and help stem bleeding in high-trauma wounds.
- Student Mitchell DeLong with InnoFreightive, LLC, which uses software to consolidate less-than-truckload freight into full truckloads, saving time and money and eliminating the need for warehouses to consolidate services.
- Graduate Jacob Soter with SwimSmart Technologies.
The commercialized startups include:
- Faculty/staff member Steven Senczyszyn with NanoSound, Inc., which reduces the noise generated by large air handlers in commercial and industrial buildings generated by large HVAC systems.
- Steve Tokarz, co-founder of Michigan Tech startup company StabiLux Bioscience, Inc., which uses nanotube structures carrying fluorescence particles to better identify cells using high-brightness dyes.
- Computer engineering doctoral student Ranit Karmakar.
The Aug. 4 event is the fifth TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night.
The companies will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Audience members select the winner via text message.
The TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live to TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously. Those registering at Eventbrite will receive reminders and/or more details on the event.
The main sponsor for the event is Michigan Broadband Services. Supporting sponsors include Access Point, Northern MI Angels, MTU and Promethient.
Anyone with an entrepreneurial idea is encouraged to submit ideas to TCNewTech for future pitch events. More information is available at https://tcnewtech.org/.
