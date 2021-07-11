TRAVERSE CITY — A five-year-old business continues to find ways to evolve while simultaneously staying true to its roots.
Fresh off a name rebranding two years ago, Fresh Coast Beer Works took flight this week in a new location, 120 Park St. A soft opening Wednesday was the first day for the company in downtown Traverse City.
The official opening day is July 14 for Fresh Coast Beer Works, which was founded in 2016 by commercial pilots Chuck Green (United Airlines) and Aaron Spangler (Delta) as UBrew Homebrew Supply. A grand opening party is scheduled for July 23 with prizes, fun and music.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” said Green, who has 15 years as an international and commercial pilot for United.
“Now it’s all new,” said Spangler, who has spent the last six years with Delta and has 16 years overall in the industry. “It’s an all-new place, all-new location. We added more people. Now everything is growing.”
Fresh Coast Brew Works needed more space and a more visual presence after beginning as homebrew supply store at 3054 Cass Road. Green and Spangler received their microbrewery license in November 2017 and became UBrew NanoBrewery in late 2018.
Two years ago, UBrew NanoBrewery and Homebrew Supply became Fresh Coast Beer Works.
“It’s an homage to the beautiful coast, clean lakes and water — and ‘Beer Works’ because it’s more than just a brewery,” Green said.
Even in its new building, Fresh Coast Beer Works has a dedicated space for its UBrew Home Brew Supply business. Green said there;s a lot packed into a 200-square-foot space in the new location.
“It’s not large, but in that space we’re carrying 70-75 different grains, 80-85 different hops and 50-60 different kinds of yeast,” Green said.
The brewery part of the new location will feature a five-barrel system capable of brewing 10 kegs or 155 gallons at a time. There is space for 14 taps.
Fresh Coast will open with four beers on tap: Cash Drop India Pale Ale, Babiarz Ale, Old Red Rye Ale and Star Gate Pilz.
“We’re going to ease into it,” Green said.
Fresh Coast soon will add a Belgian Tripel with an un-family friendly name and a New England IPA, Danky McDank Face, to its regular lineup.
“The plan is to have six staples and six to eight more fun beers,” Green said. “We brewed what the brewers wanted to or what Aaron and I wanted to try.”
“We’ll stick with our roots and try different things. That whole model fits with the homebrewers, too.”
“We’ll do some seasonal stuff and some small batch stuff,” Spangler said of the rotating beers.
Spangler said Fresh Coast’s one-barrel system, which came online in late 2018 after starting with its half-barrel origin, remains to help retain the experimental nature the business was based on.
“That’s why we’re keeping the one-barrel system around,” he said. “(The five barrel system) is a lot bigger day, a lot bigger commitment.”
Also scheduled to return in the next month or two are homebrewing classes that were put on hold during COVID, said Green, who equated brewing beer with baking a cake with different ingredients in different amounts. Fresh Coast also added a small winemaker license and will begin serving wine, mead or cider on tap over the next three months.
Another Fresh Coast emphasis remaining from the company’s origins is putting the employees first, even above the customers. Green said that starts with December Lee, who serves as the head of operations, and headbrewer Craig Babiarz.
“We want to have our employees be there, be happy there and never want to leave,” said Green. “That’s always been the concept. That’s how Delta and United have done it. We wanted to carry that into our business.”
It also has to work that way because Fresh Coast Beer Works is not the main occupation for either Spangler or Green.
“I think it was (Virgin Group founder) Richard Branson who said, ‘If you take care of your people, they’ll take care of the business,’” Spangler said. “That’s always the way we’ve run it. We could literally be on opposite sides of the world and the business still has to run.”
Green referred to Fresh Coast as “our fun project.” Spangler offered a similar assessment.
“This is just kind of the side gig,” said Spangler, who knew he followed Green into homebrewing after initially declining an opportunity to take a class with Green. “We had the bright idea to open a homebrew store. He had gotten into homebrewing and I reluctantly went along.”
Green and Spangler also went against the advice of others and opened the homebrew supply side of things first, instead of beginning with the microbrewery.
“That advice turned out to be correct,” Spangler admitted. “We were told, ‘You guys are doing this backward.’”
But it didn’t take long for the business to take off — and eventually land in downtown, where Fresh Coast will benefit from foot traffic and additional exposure after at times struggling with both in the more industrial location on Cass Road.
Green said Fresh Coast began to make the move downtown in late 2019 before “running into several hook-ups” with state licensing. The problem was solved with purchase of the building in February.
A lot of effort later and the doors are finally open.
“Once we determined we needed to be bigger, 120 Park came up as a possibility,” Spangler recalled. “At first blush I said, ‘No way. There’s too much work to be done.’ A year and a half later, here we are.”
