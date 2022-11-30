TRAVERSE CITY — TagaBrew is a little slice of copper from a craft brewery.
It can also be a little charm with a specific reference to one of the more than 250 participating breweries in Michigan.
The rest is open to interpretation.
“It’s the beer lover’s version of collecting baseball cards,” said Russ Juliette, the owner/operator of TagaBrew USA.
“It’s like Pokémon Go with beer,” added his wife and co-owner/operator Jan Juliette, referencing the popular augmented reality mobile game.
TagaBrew is similar to other programs popular with wineries and craft breweries. But instead of an organized ale trail or getting a stamp in a physical or digital passport, TagaBrew gives people a tangible item from a craft brewer or distiller from nearly two dozen different states.
The copper ‘memory tag’ is stamped with the name and the location of each participating brewery above TagaBrew USA. There is also an option to separately purchase a charm on a 27-inch beaded necklace.
Whatever path (or both), TagaBrew aims to bring a whole lot of fun back into the brewery.
That’s why Earthen Ales in Traverse City decided in late 2020 to sign up as a TagaBrew participating location. Earthen Ales got its TagaBrew merchandise in early 2021.
“Our goal coming out of 2020 was to have more fun,” Earthern Ales co-owner and brewer Andrew Kidwell-Brix said after welcoming the Juliettes in late October. “It’s kind of been our mantra ever since. It’s fun to see the collections that people have and it’s fun for us to see how much fun they have.
“It sure beats telling people ‘No’ like we did during the pandemic. It’s more fun to say yes. Plus it’s an easy thing to do.”
The copper tag sells for $2. The charm with the beaded necklace has a recommended retail price of $6.
“We try to keep the price point approachable,” Russ Juliette said.
“We do that on purpose,” Jan Juliette said. “It’s the price of a beer. That’s what we always say.”
And while the metal tags are all the same, the charms are a visual, tangible tie to the brewery. Some of the charms are straight-forward and direct while others are a subtle nod to the backstory behind a breweries name or even the history of the village where it is located.
“No two breweries in the same state have the same charm,” Jan Juliette said. “That’s what makes it coveted by collectors.”
As fun as it is for Earthen Ales to sell the merchandise, Kidwell-Brix said its more fun to see the patrons come in holding or even wearing all the different items.
It also didn’t take long for the items to start selling. Shortly after signing on to the program, Kidwell-Brix said he would see patrons sporting them in the 1371 Gray Drive brewery.
“As soon as we did, everybody was coming in wearing their TagaBrew necklaces,” he said.
Silver Spruce Brewing Company had to reorder their initial stock of 50 long and 30 short necklaces within the first month of offering them for sale at 439 E. Eighth St., the Juliettes reported.
While Silver Spruce is the most recent addition to TagaBrew, a handful of other breweries are also coming on board soon including The Filling Station Microbrewery in Traverse City, Third Life Brewing in Manistee, Petoskey Brewing and the Kingsley Local Brewing Company.
TagaBrew began in Michigan in 2014 and has since expanded into 16 others. But Michigan has the most members in the organization, which the Juliettes note has no contracts and no membership fees.
“There’s over 400 craft breweries in Michigan,” Russ Juliette said. “Michigan has one of the best craft breweries in the country.”
Jan Juliette said TagaBrew is approaching 500 breweries nationally for the program. The company claims to have more than 10,000 active collectors.
TagaBrew does have some different Facebook pages: TagaBrew USA Brewery Trail and TagaBrew The Extended Family.
There’s a Wall of Fame for those hitting milestones of 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500. There’s also a special tag and charm for milestones, which are recognized at an annual celebration in July. The first six of these celebrations were held in Michigan before moving to Toledo, Ohio in 2022. Michigan will again host the 2023 event.
Mark Foley developed an app where TagaBrewers can check off visits. The app also has information including addresses, phone numbers and directions. There are also ratings and links to social media accounts.
The Juliettes said northern Michigan in general and Traverse City in particular has done a great job promoting itself as a destination for craft breweries. Russ Juliette said the area does a great job competing the right way.
“The whole Traverse City craft beer community has done it right,” he said. “They all collaborate together.”
That works well with how TagaBrewers will approach heading up north.
“It’s gone really well,” Russ Juliette said. “Traverse City is what we call a destination area for TagaBrewers. It’s a tag-a-cation.”
“People will plot the route up and then through Traverse City,” Jan Juliette added. “You have people that will try to hit 15 places on a weekend.”
Safety and responsible drinking are of paramount importance. Designated drivers and ride services are emphasized.
While the Juliettes are the faces behind TagaBrew, the company was started by Debbi and Jim Steward in 2014. The Juliettes started with TagaBrew more than 2½ years ago.
“They were looking for partners to help the business grow and move toward semi retirement,” Jan Juliette said. “We started helping them to add breweries and we ended up buying into the company — all during COVID.”
The Juliettes run the business out of their Livonia home, which they said has some 460 cubbies for all of the different participating breweries. But the Juliettes said they only add their own tags and charms when they buy them from the breweries they visit in person.
“We won’t wear them unless we’ve actually been there,” Jan said.
In addition to running TagaBrew USA, the couple also participate in the process.
“We started as collectors,” Russ Juliette said. “It was a lot of fun.”
“We’re still collectors,” added Jan Juliette, who had already laid her tags and charms on a table at Earthen Ales.
More information about TagaBrew is available at https://tagabrew.com/ or on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.