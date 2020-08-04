TRAVERSE CITY — A grant will allow the Traverse Area District Library to provide expanded access to local job seekers and businesses.
According to a release from TADL, the library received a $2,000 grant from the Public Library Association and American Library Association in partnership with Grow with Google.
TADL will use the grant to purchase additional Wi-Fi hotspots and a laptop computer for its circulating collection. Adding these to the circulating collection will allow job seekers to take the hotspots and laptops home.
TADL will also install an online interview station in its service area so job seekers without Internet or computer access can pursue opportunities for employment.
"We’re always looking for ways to increase library services for the community," TADL Director Michele Howard said in the release. " ... we’re poised to offer more help today than ever before."
"From learning new digital skills for the workplace, to creating a résumé or growing your business online, people are turning to libraries as resources for professional growth now more than ever,” Nicky Rigg, program manager for Digital Skills outreach at Google, said in the release.
TADL is also planning a free virtual Grow Your Career workshop for job seekers later in August. The workshop will cover résumé writing, interview skills and other tips for connecting job seekers with employers.
The career workshop will re-air on Channel 189 for those who miss the workshop. Visit www.tadl.org for scheduled program dates.
