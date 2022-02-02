From Staff Reports
NEW YORK — Several businesses with northern Michigan locations made the Entrepreneur’s 43rd annual Franchise 500 ratings.
Taco Bell topped the Franchise 500 rankings for the second straight year, according to a release. The UPS Store and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen each moved up one spot in the 2022 rankings to No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Four through 10 on the list, in order, included: 4. Jersey Mike’s Subs; 5. Culver’s; 6. Kumon; 7. Planet Fitness; 8. Servpro; 9. 7-Eleven; and 10. Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
The complete list of the top 500 is available at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
“This year’s Franchise 500 rankings could be one of the most revealing looks at how our economy changed as a result of the past couple of years,” Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer said in a release. “Despite a year of economic uncertainty, false starts, abrupt change, and waves of fear, the franchise industry grew with spikes in ownership and interest from women, Generation Z, and a more diverse pool of new entrepreneurs than ever before.”
Five key factors went into determining the list:
- Costs and fees
- Support
- Size and growth
- Brand strength
- Financial strength, stability
The 2022 rankings also showed what franchise industries grew from 2021 to 2022. One of those was home improvement, which went from 26 in the Franchise 500 list in 2021 to 34 in 2022. The food industry also grew 80 ranked franchises to 97 in a year.
“There are still more challenges ahead, to be sure,” Feifer said in the release. “But the franchising industry has made its point: It is built for resilience. Its franchisees and franchisors are full of grit and innovation. They will tackle everything with the spirit of entrepreneurship because that is what’s at their core.”
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts was a big climber, improving 77 spots to No. 348 on the 2022 list, according to a release from the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati.
It’s the sixth straight year Jellystone Park made Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and the “fifth time the family camping and entertainment company has topped its category ...,” according to a release.
“This recognition is the direct result of our franchisees’ continued dedication and amazing work during an unprecedented time,” Camp Jellystone President Rob Schutter said in the release. “Thousands of families stayed with us last year for the first time ever and have since become fans of Jellystone Park, which sets the stage for even more growth in 2022 and beyond.”
