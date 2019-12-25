TRAVERSE CITY — Board games are out of the basement and, at the same time, right back there.
The name of a new downtown Traverse City business is literally accurate, but doesn’t reflect the ‘feel’ Tabletop Underground is designed to create.
Co-owned by Kyle Delgado and Ramon Ramirez, Tabletop Underground — located in Suite 6 at 346 E. Front St. — is located underneath Coin Slot. But the interior strives for something completely different.
The thrift-store chairs, and all but one of the tables, are wooden. The exterior wall has an electric fireplace to warm next to on a cold winter night.
“We want to make everything here very welcoming,” Delgado said. “We don’t want it to feel (unapproachable). We want it to be warm and inviting.”
“We want it to feel like a living room instead of a basement — even though we’re underground,” added Delgado’s fiancée, Esther Kollhoff, who designed the business logo.
Opposite the fireplace are a variety of games stacked on three metal racks. Delgado estimates there are 400 different games at Tabletop Underground.
“Almost every one we’ve played at least once, some we’ve played several times,” Delgado said.
Delgado formed the group Traverse City Board Gamers in March 2013, and Ramirez joined a little over a year later. The group began gathering at the apartment complex where Delgado lived, then spent three years meeting on Sundays at Earthen Ales.
“Over the course of seven years we’ve outgrown every place we were at,” Delgado said.
Delgado and Ramirez started looking for a more permanent location two years ago. The current space became available in October and the duo signed a lease a week before Halloween, then opened Dec. 1.
“We gunned it in 30 days to get open,” Delgado said. “We had a lot of help.”
Tabletop Underground is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 2-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. That’s because both of the owners have other jobs. Ramirez is a lab technician at RJG, Inc. and Delgado works at Golden Shoes.
Admission to Tabletop Underground is $7 a day. Snacks and drinks are available for sale. A retail component for games is planned for the 26-seat business.
“You can come and go as you please,” Delgado said. “You can bring in your own food and beverage — no alcohol.”
Tabletop provides a board game expert who helps set up, teach the game and even help take it down. Delgado said the aim is to “facilitate the whole game experience.”
Having a dedicated space will also allow Tabletop to host tournaments, theme nights and even new-game release parties. Men’s Night on Dec. 19 featured role-playing games. A game-a-thon on New Year’s Day is planned from noon to 10 p.m.
Hosting big events, particularly in the summer, proved tough at Earthen Ales.
“We were always interested in doing or running events,” Delgado said. “Anything that we wanted to have done we had to work with where we were. Getting in the way if their business was problematic.”
Delgado said every gamer can find something among the wide selection of games available at the business. There are plenty of old classics like Sorry and Risk, card games like Munchkin, popular board games like Catan and Ticket to Ride and the more obscure like Sagrada and Photosynthesis.
Delgado said many members of the Traverse City Board Gamers group have discovered Tabletop Underground. The new location has helped attract new foot traffic. Delgado said Dec. 15 was one of Tabletop’s busiest nights in its short existence.
“We’re getting a lot of people stopping in and a lot of people have followed us here,” he said. “It’s nice to know that all the hard work we did to establish ourselves in the community has paid off here.
“That’s why I love this town.”
