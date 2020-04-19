From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Association of Realtors received a $4,250 Smart Growth Grant from the National Association of Realtors in support of Norte’s Explore Academy.
The Norte advocacy training program introduces teenagers to smart growth principles through its hands-on, active curriculum. TAAR is will contribute a $475 local match to the national grant funding.
“We are thrilled to work with such a positive and impactful organization like Norte,” TAAR CEO Kim Pontius said in a release. “This type of program directly advances smart growth principles like walkable neighborhoods and community planning. It’s these types of partnerships and educational opportunities that will help our region continue to build strong and resilient places to live, work, and play.”
The Explore Program’s inaugural six-week academy in Fall 2019 — Explore Your Neighborhood, Shape Your Community — introduced students to community design, infrastructure, and advocacy, Norte Advocacy Director Gary Howe said in the release.
He said 25 students graduated from that first course.
Classes explore the way the built environment impacts the experience and access people have in a community. Topics covered include planning concepts, mobility challenges and the role citizen-advocates play in shaping solutions to common community problems.
This Fall 2020 program is open to all teens in the Grand Traverse region ages 13-18. The course can satisfy community service and extra credit requirements. Enrollment opens at the beginning of the fall semester.
Howe and Megan Olds, of Parallel Solutions, co-developed and co-facilitate the course.
More information is available at https://elgruponorte.org/traversecity/explore.
Businesses and individuals interested in donating to the program’s scholarship fund or in becoming corporate sponsors can email gary@elgruponorte.org.
Norte is the Traverse City area’s active transportation-centered, youth-focused, neighborhood-based 501c3 advocacy organization. Its mission is to help build stronger, better connected and more walk/bike-friendly communities by empowering the young and young at heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.