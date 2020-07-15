TRAVERSE CITY — There are dozens of pieces to parking in downtown Traverse City.
The Downtown Development Authority would like to change that.
Information about proposed incremental rate changes and transforming management of the parking program will be discussed at the DDA's remote monthly meeting Friday morning.
"We want to put a management-style program for parking in place," Traverse City DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. "What that provides is an opportunity to make decisions as needed as opposed to a piecemeal approach."
Derenzy said overall administration of a cohesive parking program will help the DDA manage the system in the future instead of reacting to past demand.
According to a memo from Parking Director Nicole VanNess in the agenda packet for Friday's meeting, the proposed change "provides for the flexibility to implement change based the ebbs and flows of a dynamic system."
Proposed is a fee structure that includes a range of rates for metered and surface (garage and permit) parking in the city. Currently metered rates are $1 per hour year-round, regardless of demand on the system.
A three-year plan was implemented in 2018 by the DDA to implement "best practices" in downtown parking following a 2017 Transportation Demand Management study.
Derenzy said the DDA's goal is to have a gradual five-year plan of implementing rate increases and communicate it to those directly affected.
A proposed range of rates for meters and surface parking would allow the DDA to plan for increased demand, Derenzy said. She said permit parking currently allows users to park in the Hardy or Old Town decks as well as surface lots.
Derenzy said it may be better to "unbundle it to see where the need is."
She said a systematic management approach also will be a way to monitor whether changes push parking into surrounding residential neighborhoods.
"Could there be a cause and effect? Yeah," she said. "But with this, if there is a cause and effect, we can change that."
Some cause and effect may be part of the proposed parking deck on the west side of downtown, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A parking deck is of course a priority to serve downtown," Derenzy said. "But we do need to have a full understanding of what the total impact is. Never over-building (parking) is important. We'd rather have buildings full of people (working), not empty parking decks."
The 8 a.m. meeting will be conducted remotely on Zoom. The meeting will be broadcast live on Cable Channel 191 and streamed at https://www.tacm.tv/govtvnow.asp.
Revamping the management of the parking program is "a two-step process for the DDA," according to the board packet. Input and feedback from Friday's meeting will be part of a study session with the City Commission in August. A recommendation will return to the DDA board in August or September followed by a recommendation to the City Commission by October.
In another matter on the agenda, the DDA board will discuss a proposed $40,000 contract with Traverse Connect. According to the board packer, the proposed pact is for $40,000 — $30,000 by Aug. 1 and the "remainder released after the initial business retention visits have been completed, which is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 15."
