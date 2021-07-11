FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Rosé Competition 2021 was doubly sweet for one northern Michigan winery.
Old Mission Peninsula’s Chateau Chantal’s Amour claimed double gold in the Sweet Rosé category at the 2021 event. Amour was the lone entry in Sweet Rosé to claim double gold, finishing just behind Best of Show winner Soldier Creek Winery from Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“Amour highlights sweet & juicy watermelon with lush strawberries in this versatile rosé,” Chateau Chantal’s description of the winning wine. “A great porch sipper or as a great pairing for your grilled favorites.”
The other two Best of Show winners were a Cabernet Franc from Newport Vineyards in Middletown, Rhode Island in the Dry Rosé category and a Sangiovese Brut Rosé from Pope Valley Vineyards from Pope Valley, California, in the Sparkling Wine category.
A total of 160 entries competed in The Rosé Competition 2021. A panel of 16 judges awarded 24 Double Gold, 34 Gold and 75 Silver medals.
Several judges highlighted the diversity of the competition and noted winning entries from a number of different states, according to a release from American Fine Wine Competition.
“I have never seen a competition with such diverse, unique rosés,” judge Jamie Knee of Petite Wine Traveler said in the release. “The Rosé Competition brings the best rosés from around the world to one competition.”
“It’s always fun to participate in this competition,” judge Michael Goldberg said in the release. “It’s great to discover new rosés coming from non-traditional winemaking states such as (Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Michigan, Idaho and Iowa). The passion these wineries/winemakers put into crafting these wines shows in the glass.”
While Chateau Chantal was the only northern Michigan winery to claim Double Gold at The Rosé Competition, several others brought home medals.
Black Star Farms on Old Mission Peninsula was the only other northern Michigan entry to win in the Sweet Rosé category. Black Star Farms won a gold medal in the category.
In the Sparkling Rosé category, Black Star Farms in Leelanau County won a Gold medal. Claiming Silver in Sparkling Rosé were Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, Chateau Chantal and Laurentide Winery in Lake Leelanau.
Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery added a Gold medal in Dry Rosé. Silver medals in the category went to Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau and two different entries for Brengman Brothers in Traverse City (Leelanau Peninsula), one for a 2020 Pinot Noir and the other for a 2020 that was half Cabernet Sauvignon and half Cabernet Franc.
A full list of results from the Rosé Competition is available at www.americanfinewinecompetition.org.
