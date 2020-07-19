TRAVERSE CITY — Without even trying, Nikki Rothwell channeled Jerry Lee Lewis when talking about the 2020 cherry harvest in the region.
“There’s a whole lot of shaking going on,” the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center coordinator said of the tart cherry harvest, before realizing it sounded like the 1957 hit song.
Cherry harvest seems to be one to two weeks ahead of normal this season as hot weather accelerated the process across the region, Rothwell said. The normal time from bloom to harvest is 60 days, she added.
“The heat just pushed everything along,” Rothwell said.
In addition to ripening the fruit faster, not being able to apply an agent to loosen the fruit from the tree during a stretch of weather in the 90s may condense the separation between sweet and tart cherry harvest. Some area farmers are harvesting tart cherries before sweets, which is atypical.
“There seems to be more of an overlap than normal,” Rothwell said. “Now I think we’re going to be harvesting tart and sweet cherries at the same time.”
Ben LaCross, owner of Leelanau Fruit, began tart cherry harvest on Friday morning. He farms several hundred acres — about two-thirds of which are tart cherries harvested with shakers — in Leelanau County.
“There’s a larger crop of sweet cherries, which take longer to ripen,” LaCross said. “And there’s a lighter crop of tart cherries, which take less time to ripen.
“Those two varieties, the harvest is going to run right into each other.”
So it is going to be an extremely busy time for cherry farmers. Not that anyone is complaining.
“We’re very thankful we have a nice crop on our farm,” LaCross said. “In other areas and throughout the state there’s a small crop or no crop.”
The simultaneous harvest seasons probably won’t strain the state’s processing facilities.
“Because there was a lesser crop to process from the west central area, that will allow farmers in northern Michigan to process more cherries on a per-tank, per-day basis,” LaCross said.
“I hope that’s going to help,” Rothwell added.
Sweet cherries and tart cherries also require different machinery, so sometimes go to separate processing facilities.
“Typically those are very separate types of operations,” said Nels Veliquette, vice president and CFO for Cherries R Us/Cherry Ke. “They don’t typically take up the same line time.
“They do take up the labor resource,” he added. “But this year, we don’t have very many cherries. There’s a decent crop of sweet cherries, but not tart cherries.”
His crew finished harvesting sweet cherries on Thursday and began harvesting tart cherries on Friday.
“The fact they’re getting ripe about the same time, that is a little unusual,” said Veliquette, “but because there are so few cherries and they’re run on different lines, there probably won’t be a major pinch point in terms of processing capacity.
“It might just be shifting labor from one side to the other to work on a particular project.”
The coronavirus pandemic has added some complication to the orchard labor scene.
“It’s just a matter of making sure that you’re not intermixing your crews. That’s the big thing,” Veliquette said.
Keeping work groups isolated should help limit transmission of COVID-19.
“At the farm, we have crews that work in groups of seven or eight. We try to mitigate too much crossover between groups of people, whether it’s on the shift change or at the crew changes — just so if there is some kind of health issue, everybody’s not affected by it,” said Veliquette.
LaCross and Rothwell said northwest Michigan’s tart cherry crop may be less in 2020, but low quantity is offset by high quality.
“It’s a lighter crop of tarts, but the quality is excellent,” she said.
Rothwell said a “short crop” in the southwest and west central portions of the state may help those in the region who normally are given quotas by processors.
Northern Michigan cherry farmers may also get an unexpected assist in its ongoing battle with Turkish imports flooding the United States market. But that’s a big maybe, LaCross said.
“Time will tell,” he said. “It’s hard to say because COVID has put so many challenges on trade and shipping.”
“Turkey and Poland know we have a lesser crop, so they’ll try to flood the market with cheap, foreign cherries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.